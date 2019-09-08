India vs South Africa: ‘Media hypes certain players’ – Kagiso Rabada unfazed by rise of Jasprit Bumrah, Jofra Archer

cricket

South Africa pace spearhead Kagiso Rabada is unfazed by the hype surrounding India fast-bowler Jasprit Bumrah, who recently dominated headlines for his scintillating performances in the Caribbean. The speedster stated he isn’t bothered by the rise of Bumrah and England pacer Jofra Archer after the duo starred for their respective teams recently. Bumrah fired India to a convincing win in the Test series against West Indies while Archer played a pivotal role in helping England level the Ashes series against Australia at Headingley.

Ahead of the T20I series against India, Rabada said that players like Bumrah and Archer provide healthy competition and help you lift your game. However, he did took a dig a media for creating ‘hype around certain players’.

“I admire those bowlers, they are good bowlers,” Rabada told iol.co.za. “However, the media hypes certain players, and that’s okay.

“I know I have been playing very well. Archer is such a natural talent; Bumrah is doing wonders, and that can force you to lift your game. You are not always at the top, that’s one thing I can tell you.”

South Africa are scheduled to play thee T20Is and as many Tests against India starting September 15. The T20I team led by Quinton de Kock has already landed in India before the first match in Dharamsala.

“Excited to be back in India and looking forward to playing cricket again,” Rabada has tweeted after the team touched down in the capital on Saturday.

Mohali and Bengaluru will host the final two matches of the T20I series. That will be followed by Tests in Visakhapatnam, Pune and Ranchi as the Proteas open their campaign in the ICC World Test Championship.

South Africa T20I squad: Quinton de Kock (c), Rassie van der Dussen (vc), Temba Bavuma, Junior Dala, Bjorn Fortuin, Beuran Hendricks, Reeza Hendricks, David Miller, Anrich Nortje, Andile Phehlukwayo, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Jon-Jon Smuts

South Africa Test squad: Faf du Plessis (c), Temba Bavuma (vc), Theunis de Bruyn, Quinton de Kock, Dean Elgar, Zubayr Hamza, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, Senuran Muthusamy, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Vernon Philander, Dane Piedt, Kagiso Rabada, Rudi Second

