Selectors need to have discussion with MS Dhoni about his future: Anil Kumble

Former Indian captain Anil Kumble, who passed on his captaincy mantle to MS Dhoni back in 2008, is not very sure if the seasoned campaigner fits in the current set-up and hence, wants the selectors to have a “conversation” with him before preparing for a send-off befitting his contribution.

“I’m not really sure. I think Pant has certainly made a lot of claims as a keeper-batsman, especially in the T20 format. So, it’s important to have a conversation and you need to have a proper send-off, he certainly deserves that,” Kumble told CricketNext when asked if he would like to see Dhoni continue in top-flight cricket.

Kumble also added that Rishabh Pant, who has been earmarked to take up the role of the primary wicket-keeper batsman in the squad, has been inconsistent in the opportunities so far. Hence, the selection panel has to make a decision and whether or not, they are willing to look forward to go backward.

“But having said that, Pant has also shown some inconsistency. That’s a call the selectors need to make. Today, in spite of all of that, are you going to back him (Pant) or someone else, or would you look back. I wouldn’t but I think it’s important that the selectors take a call on that,” Kumble further added.

India’s highest wicket-taker in Test matches wants the selectors to sit down and speak with Dhoni and outline their future plans. With the T20 World Cup slated to be held next year, Kumble wants the selectors to identify players for different roles sooner rather than later.

“...For the team’s sake, the selectors need to sit down and have as discussion around what the plans are because it’s important that things be communicated. If the selectors believe that Dhoni is in the scheme of things for the T20 World Cup, then I think he should be playing every game.

“If he’s not, then it’s important that they have a discussion around how they need to make this happen. I think they need to do that in the next couple of months,” Kumble said.

