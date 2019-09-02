India vs West Indies: Rishabh Pant beats MS Dhoni to script new milestone in Tests

cricket

Day 3 saw India take firm control over the second Test match in Jamaica. The bowlers mopped up the tail of West Indies as India took a lead of 299 runs, opted to bat again and then set West Indies as target of 468 runs. In response, West Indies had lost two wickets and when the stumps were drawn, the hosts were 45 for 2. (Full scorecard)

Kraigg Brathwaite was dismissed by Ishant Sharma when the right-hander was lured into a false drive outside the off stump and nicked it behind to Rishabh Pant who took an easy catch. With this dismissal, Pant claimed his 50th wicket-keeping dismissal in Tests and in the process, became the fastest Indian ‘keeper to reach this milestone (in 11 Tests). He overtook MS Dhoni, who had taken 15 Tests to this feat.

Sapping conditions could have forced Virat Kohli not to enforce the follow on and this also allowed KL Rahul to find some form. However, the right-hander, with his new technique, struggled while he was at the crease. Also, Cheteshwar Pujara, who has not been able to hit his stride this series, did not find any momentum. Ajinkya Rahane and Hanuma Vihari got together after captain Virat Kohli was sent back for a golden duck.

The in-form Rahane (64 not out) and Vihari (53 not out) got India’s second innings back on track after the top-four were dismissed for 57 runs. The fifth-wicket partnership allowed India to declare at 168 for four, giving their bowlers 13 overs to have a crack on the struggling West Indies batsmen.

Earlier, Ishant Sharma created history on Day 3 of the second Test encounter between India and West Indies as the veteran fast bowler became the most successful Indian pacer outside of Asia. Sharma achieved the feat when he dismissed Jahmar Hamilton for 5 as West Indies were bowled out for 117 in the first innings. Thanks to that dismissal, Sharma surpassed legendary all-rounder Kapil Dev’s tally of 155 wickets outside Asia. When it comes to most wickets by an Indian bowler outside Asia, Anil Kumble tops the list with 200 wickets from 50 matches.

