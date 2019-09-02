India vs West Indies: Ishant Sharma creates history, surpasses Kapil Dev in elite list

cricket

Updated: Sep 02, 2019 08:46 IST

Ishant Sharma created history on Day 3 of the second Test encounter between India and West Indies as the veteran fast bowler became the most successful Indian pacer outside of Asia. Sharma achieved the feat when he dismissed Jahmar Hamilton for 5 as West Indies were bowled out for 117 in the first innings. Thanks to that dismissal, Sharma surpassed legendary all-rounder Kapil Dev’s tally of 155 wickets outside Asia. When it comes to most wickets by an Indian bowler outside Asia, Anil Kumble tops the list with 200 wickets from 50 matches. (Full scorecard)

India moved closer to a Test series and tour sweep of the West Indies, reducing the home side to 45 for two at stumps after setting them the improbable target of 468. Having declined to enforce the follow-on after the Caribbean team were dismissed at the start of the day for 117 to trail by 299 runs on first innings, Indian captain Virat Kohli declared his side’s second innings at 168 for four in the day’s final session.

West Indies lost openers Kraigg Brathwaite and John Campbell to Ishant Sharma and Mohammed Shami respectively, leaving Darren Bravo - who survived a blow on the helmet in the final over of the evening from Jasprit Bumrah - and Shamarh Brooks to carry the fight into the fourth day.

ALSO READ: Harbhajan, Irfan, Bumrah: Watch & relive all 3 hat-tricks by Indian bowlers

Hanuma Vihari and Ajinkya Rahane took India closer to a series sweep with an unbeaten 111-run stand, helping the visitors set a massive target for the Windies. The in-form Rahane (64 not out) and Vihari (53 not out) got India’s second innings back on track after the top-four were dismissed for 57 runs. The fifth-wicket partnership allowed India to declare at 157 for four, giving their bowlers 13 overs to have a crack on the struggling West Indies batsmen.

(With agency inputs)

First Published: Sep 02, 2019 08:22 IST