Harbhajan Singh, Irfan Pathan, Jasprit Bumrah - Relive all three hat-tricks claimed by Indian bowlers [Watch]

The legend of Jasprit Bumrah continues to grow - in just over a year, the fast-bowler has galloped away to become India’s most prized asset across all the three formats and with a hat-trick on the second day of the second Test in Jamaica, the fast-bowler stamped his authority all over this format and entered an exclusive club of Indian fast bowlers. He became only the third Indian bowler to bag a hat-trick in Test cricket. Before him, Harbhajan Singh and Irfan Pathan have claimed this feat. (India vs West Indies, 2nd Test, Day 2 scorecard)

Here, we jog our memories back and try to relive all the three hat-tricks.

Harbhajan Singh against Australia

India were taking on Australia, a world-beating Test side in Kolkata. In the previous match, the Steve Waugh-led side had trounced Sourav Ganguly and company in Mumbai and were bossing proceedings even at Eden Gardens. They were cruising along at 254/4 when Harbhajan Singh stepped in and changed the narrative.

He trapped Ricky Ponting with a flat ball and the right-hander was caught right in front of the stumps. In walked Adam Gilchrist and he too went on to the back foot against a flat ball aimed for the stumps. His pads were clobbered by the ball and umpire Bansal gave him out. However, when the replays popped up, it showed a massive inside edge.

Shane Warne was the next man to take guard. Ganguly had positioned Sadagopan Ramesh at forward short leg. Harbhajan came in, flighted the ball and got it to spin just a touch. Warne tried to flick it away but Ramesh dived acrobatically to his right to snaffle up the catch.

Australia had slipped and India went on to script a famous win as VVS Laxman and Rahul Dravid combined to forge perhaps, the most famous partnership in Indian cricket.

Irfan Pathan against Pakistan

India were touring Pakistan, captain Rahul Dravid won the toss and elected to bowl first. Irfan Pathan had the new ball and Salman Butt was on strike.

Irfan ran in, landed the ball on a length and got it to seam away. Butt offered a meek bat as the ball kissed the outside edge and nestled perfectly in captain Rahul Dravid’s hands.

This brought in Younis Khan, Irfan had good rhythm going and he sent down the perfect in-ducker. Younis played down the wrong line as the ball seamed past the bat and found the pads. He was bang in front of the stumps and had to take the long walk back.

Mohammad Yusuf took guard next and Irfan ran in and once again found the perfect line and length. The ball swirled back in and this time found space between bat and pads and smashed the stumps. Arms aloft, Irfan had sliced through the Pakistan top order.

However, despite this stellar effort, Pakistan fought back with great gusto from then on in to eventually beat India by a whopping 341 runs.

Jasprit Bumrah against West Indies

Bumrah had left-hander Darren Bravo caught at second slip for four, before trapping both Shamarh Brooks and Roston Chase lbw for golden ducks at Sabina Park in Kingston. Bumrah picked up three other wickets to finish the day with 6-16 off 9.1 overs, after last week taking 5-7 in the second innings of the first test.

