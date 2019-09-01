India vs West Indies: Jasprit Bumrah claims hat-trick, Twitter pays accolades

cricket

When Jasprit Bumrah is on top of his mark, he looks up and runs his eyes along the direction of the wind. Last week, he was running with the wind blowing across the ground which assisted his out-swingers and hence, this became his weapon. In Jamaica, there was strong wind which assisted his inswing and this became his aide as he battered the West Indies batting line up. A hat-trick and when the day ended, six wickets - Jasprit Bumrah, the maverick continues to grow. When he got rid of John Campbell as his first scalp, Virat Kohli, the captain ran up to him and remarked, ‘what a bowler, man’! (Full scorecard of India vs West Indies 2nd Test)

Bumrah ended the second day with outstanding figures of 6/16 to break the backbone of the Windies batting line-up as they were left tottering at 87/7 at close of day’s play. Courtesy of Bumrah’s show, the hosts trail by 329 runs in first innings with three days of cricket left to be played in the final match of the series.

Look at the figures!



4 overs, 1 maiden, 4 runs & 4 wickets...



Surreal. What a bowler 😘😘😘



Love you #Bumrah #WIvIND pic.twitter.com/MSJYNvn8wu — Vinesh Prabhu (@prabhu_vinesh) August 31, 2019

Kohli running from slips saying " what a bowler man , what a bowler "#INDvsWI #Bumrah — Bumrah FC🏏 (@CricAnkit_7) August 31, 2019

- 26 Test hat-tricks from 1877 to 1999 in 1480 matches (a hat-trick every 57 Tests)

- 18 Test hat-tricks from 2000 to 2019 in 879 matches (a hat-trick every 49 Tests)



Total 44 hat-tricks in 2359 Tests (one every 54 Tests)#IndvWI #IndvsWI #WIvInd#WorldTestChampionship#Bumrah — Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) September 1, 2019

Congratulations @Jaspritbumrah93 on ur first hattrick in test cricket 🏏 If u can continue bowling like dis then I’m sure many more hattricks is round d corner. D way u hav grown as a bowler is commendable👏keep it going brother. It always pleasing 2 d eyes to c u bowl like dis👍 — MANOJ TIWARY (@tiwarymanoj) September 1, 2019

Sensational @Jaspritbumrah93 well done on your great spell.. welcome in the hattrick club 🏏🇮🇳🤗❤️ so so so proud of you. Keep it going brother pic.twitter.com/9iS4VZ1Rdc — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) September 1, 2019

Jasprit Bumrah the most lethal and wicket taking bower in International cricket Batsmen are finding it difficult to read him Indian batsmen must be having a sigh of relief that he is on their side ,going to be one of the all time great bowlers in the world in future — TA Sekar (@ta_sekar) September 1, 2019

The Carribean islands have seen so many fast bowling greats dish out their fury, and this performance from @Jaspritbumrah93 would have made each of those greats extremely happy. Wow just wow. #WIvIND — Ashwin Ravichandran (@ashwinravi99) September 1, 2019

