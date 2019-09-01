e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 01, 2019-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Sunday, Sep 01, 2019

India vs West Indies: Jasprit Bumrah claims hat-trick, Twitter pays accolades

A hat-trick and when the day ended, six wickets - Jasprit Bumrah, the maverick continues to grow.

cricket Updated: Sep 01, 2019 12:54 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
India's Jasprit Bumrah applauds as he leaves the field
India's Jasprit Bumrah applauds as he leaves the field(AP)
         

When Jasprit Bumrah is on top of his mark, he looks up and runs his eyes along the direction of the wind. Last week, he was running with the wind blowing across the ground which assisted his out-swingers and hence, this became his weapon. In Jamaica, there was strong wind which assisted his inswing and this became his aide as he battered the West Indies batting line up. A hat-trick and when the day ended, six wickets - Jasprit Bumrah, the maverick continues to grow. When he got rid of John Campbell as his first scalp, Virat Kohli, the captain ran up to him and remarked, ‘what a bowler, man’! (Full scorecard of India vs West Indies 2nd Test)

ALSO READ: Virat Kohli played a massive role in Jasprit Bumrah’s sensational hat-trick

Bumrah ended the second day with outstanding figures of 6/16 to break the backbone of the Windies batting line-up as they were left tottering at 87/7 at close of day’s play. Courtesy of Bumrah’s show, the hosts trail by 329 runs in first innings with three days of cricket left to be played in the final match of the series.

 

 

ALSO READ: Hanuma Vihari joins elite list after maiden Test century at Sabina Park

 

 

 

 

 

 

First Published: Sep 01, 2019 11:48 IST

tags
more from cricket
top news
    trending topics
    Ganesh Chaturthi 2019Satya Pal MalikNRC ListVirat KohliPriyanka ChopraDeepika PadukoneApple iPhone 11Manasi JoshiSaaho Review2020 Tokyo OlympicsAssam NRC Final ListIBPS RRB PO ResultMSBSHSE SSC Result 2019Nirmala SitharamanP ChidambaramIndia vs West Indies Live Score
    don't miss