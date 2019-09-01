India vs West Indies: Hanuma Vihari joins elite list after maiden Test century at Sabina Park

cricket

Updated: Sep 01, 2019 06:35 IST

Middle-order batsman Hanuma Vihari continued his rich vein of form in the Caribbean as he smashed his maiden Test ton during the second day of the second Test against West Indies at Sabina Park in Jamaica on Saturday. Vihari stitched together a century stand for the eight wicket with Ishant Sharma to help India reach a commanding total of 416 in their first essay. Vihari was dismissed seven runs short of a well-deserved century in the last Test in Antigua but he wasn’t to be denied this time as he went past the magical three-figure mark for the first time in his fledgeling Test career.

Also Read: Kohli celebrates wildly after Ishant slams maiden Test fifty at Sabina Park - Watch

Courtesy of his good show, Vihari etched his name in history books and became only the ninth Indian cricketer to slam a century at this iconic venue. Polly Umrigar was the first cricketer to achieve this feat in 1953 and since then, only eight other Indian cricketers (including Vihari) have crossed the three-figure mark at Sabina Park.

Indians to score a century at Sabina Park

117: Polly Umrigar (1953)

150: Pankaj Roy (1953)

118: Vijay Manjrekar (1953)

212: Dilip Sardesai (1971)

116: Navjot Singh Sidhu (1989)

112: Rahul Dravid (2011)

158: KL Rahul (2016)

108*: Ajinkya Rahane (2016)

111: Hanuma Vihari (2019)

Vihari played through five hours at the crease in which he faced 225 deliveries, striking 16 boundaries, he was actually overshadowed in an eighth-wicket partnership of 112 by Ishant Sharma who reached his first Test half-century. He was eventually dismissed for 57 as the home side laboured for most of their time in the field on another blistering afternoon.

Also Read: Jasprit Bumrah becomes third Indian to scalp Test hat-trick

Pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah then bagged a sensational hat-trick and ended the second day with six wickets to break the backbone of Windies batting line-up, who were left tottering at 87/7 at the end of day’s play. Darren Bravo, Shamarh Brooks and Roston Chase were dismissed off successive deliveries by Bumrah as he joined spinner Harbhajan Singh and left-arm pacer Irfan Pathan as the only Indians to take Test hat-tricks.

First Published: Sep 01, 2019 06:33 IST