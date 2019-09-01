India vs West Indies: Jasprit Bumrah becomes third Indian to scalp Test hat-trick

cricket

Pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah became only the third Indian to scalp a Test hat-trick during the second day of second Test against West Indies at Sabina Park in Jamaica on Saturday. Bumrah accounted for the wickets of Darren Bravo, Shamarh Brooks and Roston Chase in the ninth over of the Windies innings to etch his name in history books. Bumrah’s early burst against Windies put India firmly on top in the second Test.Before Bumrah, only Harbhajan Singh and Irfan Pathan had scalped hat-tricks in the longest format for India. Also, his hat-trick was the 44th in Test history and the first since England spinner Moeen Ali against South Africa in 2017.

Test hat-tricks for India

Harbhajan Singh vs Australia (Kolkata 2001)

Irfan Pathan vs Pakistan (Karachi 2006)

Jasprit Bumrah vs Windies (Kingston 2019)

Earlier,Hanuma Vihari completed his first Test hundred as India were dismissed for 416 in their first innings at Tea on second day. On an afternoon of milestones Vihari was last out for 111 to Jason Holder, giving the West Indies captain his 100th Test victim and also allowing the fast-medium bowler to achieve his third five-wicket haul in as many Test innings at the ground.

Yet as well as Vihari played through five hours, he was overshadowed by Ishant Sharma who shot 57 to reach his first Test half-century in an eighth-wicket partnership of 112. Dismissed for 93 on the last day of the first Test in Antigua, Vihari would not be denied on this occasion as the hosts wilted in the middle passage of the day’s play.

As for WIndies, it was Holder who led the bowling effort for the West Indies with figures of five for 77 off 32.1 overs. He received good support from Rahkeem Cornwall, the debutant off-spinner claiming three for 107 off 41 consistent overs.

