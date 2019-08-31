India vs West Indies Live Score, 2nd Test Day 2: Vihari, Pant look to take India past 300

Live Updates: West Indies captain Jason Holder eventually won the battle with Indian counterpart Virat Kohli but the tourists were still well-placed at 264 for five at stumps on the opening day of the second and final Test of the series at Sabina Park on Friday. Pursuing a victory which would lift him ahead of Mahendra Singh Dhoni as his country’s most successful Test captain ever with 28 wins, apart from sweeping the two-match series of course, Kohli led a workmanlike effort from India’s top order with a carefully crafted innings of 76. Vihari and Pant resume on the second morning with their sixth-wicket partnership already worth 62 runs.

18:30 hrs IST All about Rahkeem Cornwall Cornwall, who stands at 6ft 5 inch and weighs more than 140 kilos became the heaviest cricketer to play Test cricket. The bowling-allrounder surpassed former Australia captain Warwick Armstrong, who weighed 133-139 kg, to achieve the feat.





18:10 hrs IST Is this the end of the road for best wicketkeeper, Wriddhiman Saha? Somshuvra Laha writes: In the haste to find a like-for-like replacement for MS Dhoni, Wriddhiman Saha's wicketkeeping skill may have been sacrificed at the altar of Rishabh Pant's batting exuberance. Pant may have failed with the bat in the first Test, but the team management wants to give him a long rope, which explains his selection for the second Test, and which may mean that the doors are now shut for Saha.





18:00 hrs IST Kohli wins hearts with kind gesture in 2nd Test at Sabina Park India skipper Virat Kohli was at his stunning best both on and off the field during the first day of the second Test against West Indies at Sabina Park in Jamaica on Friday. Kohli's effort with the bat helped the visitors to a decent total on the opening day and after stumps, he was seen obliging fans' request for autographs. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) uploaded the video on social media and their post read: Virat just being Virat. Pics, Autographs, Smiles, Winning hearts #TeamIndia @imVkohli.





17:45 hrs IST Cornwall expresses his feelings after getting Pujara out Rahkeem Cornwall: "It was a good feeling of making my debut. I think the ball comes on really nice in the start. I have to work hard and put the ball into right areas."





17:30 hrs IST Mayank Agarwal praises Rahkeem Cornwall Mayank Agarwal: "Rakheem is very, very [consistent], he forms good clusters and he keeps bowling those areas, keeps bowling those areas. I thought it wasn't very easy to score off him. We took our time and it was very important for Virat and me to actually get a partnership going and it was important that one of us went on to score big."





17:15 hrs IST Despite minimal appeal, umpire gives Mayank Agarwal out During the ongoing India tour of West Indies, umpire Richard Kettleborough gave Mayank Agarwal out despite minimal appeal from the bowler Kemar Roach. In fact Roach appeared surprised when Kettleborough raised his finger. Mayank played and missed a Roach delivery. It was just a hopeful appeal from the bowler which was promptly accepted by the umpire. Mayank was shocked at the decision and immediately went up to the non-striker Virat Kohli to discuss.




