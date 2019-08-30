India vs West Indies 2nd Test: Windies’ ‘mountain man’ Rahkeem Cornwall creates unique record on Test debut

cricket

Updated: Aug 30, 2019 20:56 IST

West Indies won the toss and put India into bat in the second World Championship Test match at Jamaica on Friday. Speaking at the toss, Windies skipper Jason Holder announced that the ‘mountain man’ Rahkeem Cornwall will make his debut for the side, along with Jahmar Hamilton. Cornwall, who stands at 6ft 5 inch and weighs more than 140 kilos became the heaviest cricketer to play Test cricket. The bowling-allrounder surpassed former Australia captain Warwick Armstrong, who weighed 133-139 kg, to achieve the feat.

Speaking at the toss, Holder explained the reasons for the team change. “There is a bit of moisture here. So we will try to get into India’s middle order early. We have a couple of changes. We have to focus on the roles and not the results. We have to be a lot more disciplined. The last time we played here Roston Chase got a fifer,” he said.

India vs West Indies 2nd Test Day 1: Follow live score and updates

Shai Hope missed out because of fitness while pacer Miguel Cummins was dropped.

Meanwhile, India decided to not make any changes to the side. It is only the second time under Virat Kohli’s captaincy that the side has made no changes in two consecutive Tests. The last time it happened was in England last year at Birmingham.

Also read: Pace renaissance has lot to do with Kohli’s handling of bowlers: Balaji

The Indian skipper Kohli believed that the first session could be challenging just like it was in Antigua. “But the advantage of batting first is you have runs on the board and then you can put pressure on the opposition from thereon. That is exactly what we did in the last game even though they had a couple of partnerships,” he said.

India are currently leading 1-0 in the 2-match Test series.

(With agency inputs)

First Published: Aug 30, 2019 20:15 IST