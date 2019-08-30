India vs West Indies: Viv Richards taken to hospital after he falls ill during pre-match show in Jamaica

cricket

West Indies legend Vivian Richards fell ill while he was on air doing a pre-game analysis on the eve of the second World Championship Test between India and West Indies on Friday. The former batsman, who is part of the commentary panel along with pre and post-match analysis on official broadcasters Sony was doing a pre-match show when he complained of uneasiness.

While a stretcher was brought, Richards left the ground with the help of two volunteers, according to a post that went viral on Twitter. According to news agency PTI, the 67-year-old suffered from dehaydration due to excessive humid conditions in Jamaica. He was taken up to the hospital for a precautionary check-up.

The former cricketer is reportedly getting mecial attention in the West Indies dressing room. More details are awaited on his health conditions.

Meanwhile, Heavyweight all-rounder Rahkeem Cornwall was named for the first time in the West Indies line-up as captain Jason Holder won the toss and put India in to bat in the second and final Test at Sabina Park in Jamaica on Friday.

The 26-year-old off-spinning all-rounder, who is 1.98 metres tall and weighs in at 140 kilograms, did not play in the first Test in Antigua when the West Indies were crushed by 318 runs inside four days.

India have retained the same team which won so convincingly at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium as they seek a clean sweep of all the completed international matches of this campaign and also a first-ever sweep of a Test series in the Caribbean.

India are currently leading 1-0 in the series.

