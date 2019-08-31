India vs West Indies: Despite minimal appeal, umpire gives Mayank Agarwal out, DRS shows it was a big blunder - WATCH

cricket

Updated: Aug 31, 2019 15:05 IST

There has been a big debate among the cricketing fraternity on the quality of umpiring in the recent times. There have been numerous contentious decisions taken by the on-field umpires during the Ashes series, the India tour of West Indies and even the World Cup. Former cricketers have lashed out at the quality of umpires, calling for some actions to be taken by the International Cricket Council (ICC) regarding the matter.

Amid those calls, another display of poor umpiring has come forward. During the ongoing India tour of West Indies, umpire Richard Kettleborough gave Mayank Agarwal out despite minimal appeal from the bowler Kemar Roach. In fact Roach appeared surprised when Kettleborough raised his finger.

READ | Mayank Agarwal explains why Rahkeem Cornwall is a promising cricketer

Mayank played and missed a Roach delivery. It was just a hopeful appeal from the bowler which was promptly accepted by the umpire. Mayank was shocked at the decision and immediately went up to the non-striker Virat Kohli to discuss. India went for the DRS and the replays showed there was big gap between bat and ball. The decision was reversed and Mayank went on to score 55 runs. Here is a video of the incident:-

Virat and Mayank slammed fifties as India reached 264/5 at the close of play on Day 1 of the second Test. Hanuma Vihari and Rishabh Pant are batting on 42 and 27 respectively for India.

Former Australia captain Ricky Ponting had called for the ICC to ditch neutral umpires rule after a slew of poor decisions in the first Test of the Ashes. Umpires Aleem Dar and Joel Wilson were criticized relentlessly as numbers of decisions were reversed by the DRS at Edgbaston

“I would like to think the game has come far enough now for the game to not have neutral umpires,” Ponting told Cricket Australia’s website (cricket.com.au).

READ | Virat Kohli wins hearts with kind gesture in 2nd Test at Sabina Park – Watch



“People might say that with all the technology we’ve got now, it doesn’t matter that much. But it’s not a good spectacle when pretty obviously wrong decisions are made. It’s already been spoken about a lot among the players,” he said.

“If it’s not brought up, I’ll make sure it’s added to the agenda. Surely (English umpire) Richard Kettleborough and the like would want to be umpiring the best series.

“The best umpires can end up missing out on all the big tournaments.

“It could force umpires into retirement a bit early.”

First Published: Aug 31, 2019 14:55 IST