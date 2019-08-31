India vs West Indies: Virat Kohli wins hearts with kind gesture at Sabina Park – Watch

cricket

Updated: Aug 31, 2019 06:58 IST

India skipper Virat Kohli was at his stunning best both on and off the field during the first day of the second Test against West Indies at Sabina Park in Jamaica on Friday. Kohli’s effort with the bat helped the visitors to a decent total on the opening day and after stumps, he was seen obliging fans’ request for autographs. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) uploaded the video on social media and their post read: Virat just being Virat. Pics, Autographs, Smiles, Winning hearts #TeamIndia @imVkohli

Kohli’s fighting 76 and opener Mayank Agarwal’s half century helped India reach 264/ 5 on Day 1 to take a slight edge over the West Indies in their World Test Championships second match. Put into bat on a tricky Sabina Park pitch, India were reduced to 46 for 2 in the opening session but Kohli and Agarwal (55) work hard to rebuild the innings with a 69-run stand for the third wicket.

Also Read: Viv Richards returns to commentary after health scare

Kohli then had another 49-run partnership with first Test centurion Ajinkya Rahane (24) from 19 overs for the fourth wicket as India picked up the scoring rate in the second session which saw 85 runs being added from 29 overs.

But the two big wickets -- that of Kohli and Rahane -- in the final session put the brakes on India just when the visiting team was beginning to consolidate and push to a position of strength. Kohli faced 163 deliveries from which he hit 10 boundaries.

Also ReaD: Windies’ ‘mountain man’ Cornwall creates unique record on Test debut

At the draw of stumps, Rishabh Pant and Hanuma Vihari were batting on 27 and 42 respectively, having stitched 62 runs from 17.5 overs for the unfinished sixth wicket. A lot will depend on the duo whether India can post a big total on the second day or not.

((With agency inputs))

First Published: Aug 31, 2019 06:56 IST