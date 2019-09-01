India vs West Indies: Virat Kohli played a massive role in Jasprit Bumrah’s sensational hat-trick

cricket

Pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah entered record books as he became only the third Indian to scalp a hat-trick in five-day cricket during the second day of the second Test against West Indies at Sabina Park in Jamaica on Saturday. Bumrah ended the second day with outstanding figures of 6/16 to break the backbone of the Windies batting line-up as they were left tottering at 87/7 at close of day’s play. Courtesy of Bumrah’s show, the hosts trail by 329 runs in first innings with three days of cricket left to be played in the final match of the series.

However, things could have been completely different had it not been for skipper Virat Kohli, who played a pivotal role in Bumrah completing his sensational hat-trick. In the ninth over the innings, Bumrah started the carnage by getting rid of Darren Bravo on the second delivery as the southpaw edged the ball into the hands of KL Rahul in slips.

Shamarh Brooks got a fiery first delivery upfront from Bumrah as the ball crashed into his pads before he could do anything. The umpire gave the LBW decision in India’s favour out but the batsman opted to use the Decision Review System (DRS). Replays showed that the ball was hitting the leg stump and Windies lost their review.

On the hat-trick ball, Roston Chase was trapped in front of the wicket by Bumrah but the India pacer didn’t appeal, thinking the ball had hit the batsman’s willow first. Umpire Paul Reifel too adjudged it as not out. This is where Kohli — who was fielding at second slip — came into the picture and seemingly asked Bumrah if he was sure the batsman had connected with the ball before it crashed into the pads.

Before Bumrah could even answer, Kohli asked for the DRS to come into play. Replays showed that the ball hadn’t nicked the bat and went onto hit the pad straightaway. Ball tracking showed it was hitting the leg stump and so the decision was overturned and Bumrah’s hat-trick was complete, with the help of his skipper of course. Kohli went against his bowler and took the decision of taking DRS which in turn paid dividends for the team.

