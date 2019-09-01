Today in New Delhi, India
LIVE BLOG

India vs West Indies Live Score 2nd Test Day 3: Windies look to avoid follow-on

India vs West Indies Live Score 2nd Test Day 3: Follow live score and updates of Day 3 of the second Test between India and West Indies.

By HT Correspondent | Sep 01, 2019 17:00 IST
highlights

Live Updates: India are on the verge of handing West Indies a big defeat in the second Test after Jasprit Bumrah toppled the opposition’s batting line-up. The hosts, after bowling India for 416, went seven wickets down for 87, with Bumrah picking six wickets, which included a sensational hat-trick. Hanuma Vihari and Ishant Sharma were stars with the bat, with the former scoring his maiden Test ton and the tailender scoring his maiden fifty to take India par the 400-run mark.

Follow live score and updates of India vs West Indies 2nd Test Day 3:

17:40 hrs IST

Bumrah hat-trick video

Wanna re-live Jasprit Bumrah hat-trick. We got you, covered! Here is a look at how the action went down:

WATCH VIDEO: Jasprit Bumrah hat-trick

17:30 hrs IST

How West Indies reacted to Bumrah hat-trick

West Indies captain Jason Holder tipped his cap to Jasprit Bumrah after the India pace bowler bagged a hat-trick on Day two of the second Test in Kingston on Saturday. “He bowled some magic balls today and got quite a few of our batsmen with some very good balls,” said Holder, who was dismissed for 18 by Bumrah.

17:20 hrs IST

‘A day I won’t forget’: Bumrah

Jasprit Bumrah took to Twitter to celebrate his Test hat-trick:

 

17:10 hrs IST

Boom Boom Boom Bumrah!

Jasprit Bumrah took his first Test hat-trick on Day 2 of the 2nd Test against West Indies in Jamaica. He became only the third Indian to achieve the feat after Harbhajan Singh and Irfan Pathan. Here is how the action went down:

17:00 hrs IST

Hello and welcome

Hello and welcome to our live blog on Day 3 of the 2nd Test between India and West Indies. It has been a brilliant all-round performance from India so far. The stars of the first day was Virat Kohli and Mayank Agarwal. On Day 2, Hanuma Vihari, Ishant Sharma starred with the bat and then Jasprit Bumrah starred with the ball. India will aim to bowl out Windies as soon as possible and might ask them to follow-on. Windies, have a long hard gruelling day in store in Jamaica.

