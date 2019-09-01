India vs West Indies Live Score 2nd Test Day 3: Windies look to avoid follow-on

Live Updates: India are on the verge of handing West Indies a big defeat in the second Test after Jasprit Bumrah toppled the opposition’s batting line-up. The hosts, after bowling India for 416, went seven wickets down for 87, with Bumrah picking six wickets, which included a sensational hat-trick. Hanuma Vihari and Ishant Sharma were stars with the bat, with the former scoring his maiden Test ton and the tailender scoring his maiden fifty to take India par the 400-run mark.

Follow live score and updates of India vs West Indies 2nd Test Day 3:

17:40 hrs IST Bumrah hat-trick video Wanna re-live Jasprit Bumrah hat-trick. We got you, covered! Here is a look at how the action went down: WATCH VIDEO: Jasprit Bumrah hat-trick





17:30 hrs IST How West Indies reacted to Bumrah hat-trick West Indies captain Jason Holder tipped his cap to Jasprit Bumrah after the India pace bowler bagged a hat-trick on Day two of the second Test in Kingston on Saturday. “He bowled some magic balls today and got quite a few of our batsmen with some very good balls,” said Holder, who was dismissed for 18 by Bumrah. READ MORE





17:20 hrs IST ‘A day I won’t forget’: Bumrah Jasprit Bumrah took to Twitter to celebrate his Test hat-trick: A day I won’t forget 💥🇮🇳🦁 pic.twitter.com/MnAfCoh20T — Jasprit Bumrah (@Jaspritbumrah93) September 1, 2019





17:10 hrs IST Boom Boom Boom Bumrah! Jasprit Bumrah took his first Test hat-trick on Day 2 of the 2nd Test against West Indies in Jamaica. He became only the third Indian to achieve the feat after Harbhajan Singh and Irfan Pathan. Here is how the action went down: READ MORE



