India vs West Indies: Viv Richards pays ultimate tribute to Jasprit Bumrah

cricket

Updated: Sep 01, 2019 16:50 IST

Back in Antigua, Jasprit Bumrah spoke about how he used the wind to unleash his outswingers. Back in Antigua, Jasprit Bumrah jogged up and hurled mean outswingers to get rid of Kraigg Brathwaite and then ripped the stumps of John Campbell. Andy Roberts took note, applauded the art and spoke about how the fast-bowler and his skills reminded him of Michael Holding.

The scene shifted to Jamaica, and this time there was a breeze which aided Bumrah’s trusted aide - the inswing and well, he became even more menacing. He got rid of John Campbell and before we could blink, he saw the backs of Darren Bravo, Shamarh Brooks and Roston Chase. The others around were delirious, Bumrah waddled around, lifted his hands to acknowledge the crowd and went back to his mark.

For, he was not done yet. He ran up and bowled a full ball outside off, there was shape on the ball and Kraigg Brathwaite was sucked into driving it, ball took the edge and Rishabh Pant jumped to his right to complete a smart catch. 5 wickets in the bag and Bumrah had stamped his authority on a ground where the two ends are named after Michael Holding and Courtney Walsh. As he celebrated his feat, Viv Richards remarked on air: “I didn’t imagine I would live to see Indian fast bowlers ruling the world”.

For Viv has seen Andy Roberts, he has seen Joel Garner, he has seen Michael Holding, Malcolm Marshall and then, he has also seen the paucity in the Indian cabinet as far as fast bowlers are concerned. In his own way, Bumrah is delighting the Caribbean islands in the language they love the most - fast bowling, uprooting the stumps, befuddling the batsmen with away swing and aiming for the neck.

So, when Virat Kohli raced up to his bowler, he said what the entire nation and perhaps, the entire cricketing world is saying at the moment: “What a bowler, man! What a bowler!”

First Published: Sep 01, 2019 16:45 IST