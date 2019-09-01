India vs West Indies: Jasprit Bumrah’s action illegal? Sunil Gavaskar, Ian Bishop rubbish claim, slam doubters

cricket

Moments after Jasprit Bumrah became the third Indian to claim a Test hat-trick in the second India vs West Indies (IND vs WI) Test match at Kingston Jamaica, former West Indian fast bowler and now a well-known commentator Ian Bishop made an eye-brow raising revelation. During commentary Bishop stated that ‘some people’ had questioned the legality of Bumrah’s bowling action to which legendary Indian cricketer Sunil Gavaskar, who was also present in the commentary box at that time, expressed his disbelief. (Full scorecard of India vs West Indies 2nd Test)

Bumrah had left-hander Darren Bravo caught at second slip for four, before trapping both Shamarh Brooks and Roston Chase lbw for golden ducks at Sabina Park in Kingston. It was the 44th hat-trick in Test history and only the third by an Indian bowler, following Harbhajan Singh against Australia in Calcutta in 2001 and Irfan Pathan against Pakistan in Karachi in 2006.

“I cannot believe some people questioning the legality of Jasprit Bumrah’s action,” Bishop said during commentary. “His action is unique but is well within the rules of the game. In fact, it’s one of the cleanest ones. Some people really need to look in the mirror” Bishop said slamming the doubters.

“Can you name them? Who are these people questioning Bumrah’s action?” Asked Gavaskar. Bishop, however did not take any names. The duo then went on to explain Bumrah’s action, slamming the doubters.

“Let’s a look at it closely… A few steps and then he gathers momentum and finally releases the ball with a straight arm. Now tell me at what point is his arm is bent? It’s perfectly fine. People should really get a life,” Gavaskar said.

Bumrah picked up three other wickets to finish the day with 6-16 off 9.1 overs, after last week taking 5-7 in the second innings of the first test.

At stumps, West Indies were 87 runs for seven wickets, still 329 runs behind India’s first-innings total of 416.

Bumrah, playing his 12th test, had already dismissed opener John Campbell caught-behind for two before embarking on his hat-trick in his next over.

