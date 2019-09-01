e-paper
Harbhajan Singh, Irfan Pathan welcome Jasprit Bumrah to hat-trick club

Bumrah sent back Darren Dravo, Shamarh Brooks and Roston Chase in successive balls in the 9th over of the Windies innings.

cricket Updated: Sep 01, 2019 14:36 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Kingston
Jasprit Bumrah claims his hat-trick
Jasprit Bumrah claims his hat-trick(ICC Twitter)
         

Irfan Pathan and Harbhajan Singh, both of whom have taken hat-tricks for India in Test cricket, lauded Jasprit Bumrah for creating havoc in the West Indies batting line-up on Saturday while scripting the historic feat to join the duo in the elite list. Bumrah’s took his maiden Test hat-trick against the Windies in the ongoing second Test here starring with figures of 16/6 from his 9.1 overs. While Harbhajan had achieved the feat against Australia in 2001, Pathan had taken a hat-trick against Pakistan in 2006.

ALSO READ: Harbhajan, Irfan, Bumrah: Watch & relive all 3 hat-tricks by Indian bowlers

“Sensational @Jaspritbumrah93 well done on your great spell.. welcome in the hattrick club so so so proud of you. Keep it going brother,” Harbhajan tweeted.

 

“Welcome to the #Hattrick club @Jaspritbumrah93,” Irfan too congratulated.

 

Former West Indies bowler Ian Bishop also took to Twitter and said: “Jasprit Bumrah is a once in a lifetime talent.”

West Indies were at 87/7 after wrapping up India at 416 runs in the first innings and trail by a massive 329 runs.

First Published: Sep 01, 2019 14:36 IST

