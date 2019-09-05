Virat Kohli or MS Dhoni? Former World Cup winner names his pick for India’s best captain yet

cricket

The Indian team dominated West Indies in the recently-concluded Test series and by blanking the hosts, India notched up 120 points to kick-start their campaign in the World Test Championship. Also, Virat Kohli became the most successful Indian captain as he went past MS Dhoni to register 28 wins in the longest format of the game. This was Kohli’s 28th win as Indian captain in 48 Tests and he went past the record of 27 held by MS Dhoni (60 Tests).

So, is Kohli the best captain India has ever had in its Test history? Former wicket-keeper Syed Kirmani, who has played under the great Kapil Dev, does not want to jump the gun and wants to give the current skipper more time in the role.

“In every era, there has been a captain with different individuals. When Dhoni was the captain, he succeeded in all the three formats (Test, ODI, T20I) and took the Indian team to the highest level (No. 1). He was acclaimed as the best captain India ever had. After that, Virat (Kohli) took over. Give him some more time to achieve many more records. You cannot acclaim him as the best Indian captain ever. It is Dhoni who has been acclaimed as the best Indian captain ever, so far. So, Kohli has a long way to go. Easily, five more years are there with Kohli as India skipper,” Kirmani said in an interview to MyNation.

After achieving the captaincy feat in Jamaica, Kohli spoke about how captaincy was basically a ‘C’ in front of the team and that how his job was made easier by the players who kept performing their roles.

Captaincy is just a ‘c’ in front of your name honestly. It’s the collective effort that matters,” Kohli told in the post-match presentation.

“It’s a by-product of this quality team that we have here. If we didn’t have the bowlers that we have, I don’t think the results would have been possible,” he further added.

