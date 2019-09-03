World Test Championship points table: How India are leading with 120 points

cricket

Updated: Sep 03, 2019 08:40 IST

The Indian cricket team started their World Test Championship campaign on a high as they won both of their matches against West Indies and thanks to the clean sweep, Virat Kohli & Co are leading the table with 120 points. According to the points system, a win in a two-match series will see the winning team awarded 60 points and as a result, the dominant show by India earned them 120 points from the series win. India bowled West Indies out for just 210 in Kingston, Jamaica, on Monday to win the second Test by 257 runs. (Full scorecard of 2nd Test match)

In the points table, India are followed by New Zealand, Sri Lanka, England and Australia - all these teams have won one match each. While New Zealand and Sri Lanka have 60 points, both Australia and England – who have played three matches – have 32 points to show for all the drama unfolding at the Ashes.

READ: Kohli identifies ‘standout batsman’ for India in 2nd Test against Windies

The victory was 28th in Tests for Virat Kohli making him the most successful Indian captain in the traditional format of the sport. Chasing a near-impossible target of 468, West Indies batting once again failed to show stomach for a good fight as they were bowled out in 59.5 overs, well inside the fourth day.

It was one of the most satisfying tours for skipper Virat Kohli as his team had clean sweep in two formats (3-0 in T20Is and 2-0 in Tests) while poor weather robbed them in another format (2-0 in 3-match ODI series).

The bowling quartet of Ishant Sharma (2/37 in 12 overs), Mohammed Shami (3/65 in 16 overs), Jasprit Bumrah (1/31 in 11 overs) and lone spinner Ravindra Jadeja (3/58 in 16.5 overs) were relentless in their pursuit of maintaining a tight leash on the home team batsmen.

Such was India’s dominance in the two Test matches that West Indies couldn’t even cross 250 in any of their four innings and the only half-century was scored by Shamarh Brooks (50) in this game.

(With agency inputs)

First Published: Sep 03, 2019 08:17 IST