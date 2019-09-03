India vs West Indies: Captaincy is just a ‘c’ in front of your name - Virat Kohli

cricket

Led by Virat Kohli, the Indian team completed a comprehensive series victory over West Indies to get their World Test Championship campaign off to a cracking start. By blanking the hosts 2-0, India are now leading the points table with 120 points, and in the process Kohli became the most successful Indian captain with 28 Test victories to his name. However, for the man, all the achievements which a captain makes is a sum total of the contributions of the side. (Full scorecard, India vs West Indies 2nd Test)

“Captaincy is just a c in front of your name honestly. It’s the collective effort that matters,” Kohli told in the post-match presentation. “It’s a by-product of this quality team that we have here, to be honest. If we didn’t have the bowlers that we have, I don’t think the results would have been possible.

“Yes you can score as many runs as you want, but if you look at these guys running in and putting their heart in… I mean Shami’s spell today, Bumrah after having a small niggle, Ishant bowling his heart out, Jadeja bowling a long spell… I don’t think without these bowlers it would have been possible. So I think all the credit has to go to the whole team,” he further added.

It was a series to be remembered for Hanuma Vihari and the young batsman was the stand out performer across both the sides. He said that the nature of the pitch demanded batsmen to be patient.

“You have to be patient on this wicket, select the balls which are in your area to score runs,” Vihari said of his approach. “Because there’s something for the fast bowlers, and it’s very important that you leave well outside off stump and wait for the areas… wait for them to come to you.”

