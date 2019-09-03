India vs West Indies: Virat Kohli pulls off stunning run out to dismiss Shamarh Brooks - Watch

cricket

Virat Kohli’s batting skills have already reached legendary status thanks to the number of records that the Indian cricket team skipper holds under his kitty. However, during Day 4 of India’s second Test against West Indies in Kingston on Monday, Kohli earned praise from experts and fans alike thanks to his brilliant fielding skills. Shamarh Brooks played the second ball of the 54th over towards point and immediately set off for a single. But Kohli pounced on the ball, and hit the stumps with a direct hit, thus catching the batsman short of the ground. Shamarh was batting on 50 and his wicket turned out to be the final nail in West Indies’ coffin as they were all out for 210. (India vs West Indies, 2nd Test, Full scorecard)

India completed another crushing victory over the West Indies, demolishing the home side by 257 runs.

Set the improbable target of 468 late on day three, the home side tumbled in the post-lunch session, losing their last six wickets for 51 runs as they were dismissed for 210 to hand Virat Kohli’s side a clean sweep of a Test series in the Caribbean for the first time ever.

This result also completed a 100 percent record for the tourists in all completed matches played on this tour. The 2-0 Test series triumph followed a 3-0 success in the T20 Internationals and a 2-0 victory in the One-Day Internationals, with one match ruined by rain.

Pacer Mohammed Shami and spinner Ravindra Jadeja took three wickets each as the Indians once again had too many varied weapons for the home side. Brooks completed a maiden Test half-century but it was little consolation for West Indies captain Jason Holder who was last out, bowled by Jadeja for 39 to trigger the Indian celebrations.

