India vs West Indies: Virat Kohli surpasses MS Dhoni to reach pinnacle of success in Test cricket

Updated: Sep 03, 2019 07:05 IST

Virat Kohli added a massive accolade to his already illustrious career as he became the most successful Indian cricket team captain in the history of Test cricket. Kohli achieved the feat thanks to a 257-run victory over West Indies in the second Test encounter in Kingston on Monday. This was his 28th victory as skipper in Tests and that made him the most successful Indian captain in the traditional format of the sport. The record formally belonged to MS Dhoni who had 27 wins from 60 matches. Kohli took just 48 matches to achieve this impressive feat.

Most Test wins for India captains

28 VIRAT KOHLI (48 Tests)

27 MS Dhoni (60)

21 Sourav Ganguly (49)

14 Mohammed Azharuddin (47)

Chasing a near-impossible target of 468, West Indies batting once again failed to show stomach for a good fight as they caved in for 210 in 59.5 overs, well inside the fourth day.

It was one of the most satisfying tours for skipper Virat Kohli as his team had clean sweep in two formats (3-0 in T20Is and 2-0 in Tests) while poor weather robbed them in another format (2-0 in 3-match ODI series).

The bowling quartet of Ishant Sharma (2/37 in 12 overs), Mohammed Shami (3/65 in 16 overs), Jasprit Bumrah (1/31 in 11 overs) and lone spinner Ravindra Jadeja (3/58 in 16.5 overs) were relentless in their pursuit of maintaining a tight leash on the home team batsmen.

Such was India’s dominance in the two Test matches that West Indies couldn’t even cross 250 in any of their four innings and the only half-century was scored by Shamarh Brooks (50) in this game.

The win took India’s points tally to 120 after two games and they lead the nine-team table even though Pakistan, Bangladesh and South Africa are yet to begin their bilateral campaign as a part of the championship.

First Published: Sep 03, 2019 07:04 IST