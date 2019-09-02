India vs West Indies: Windies’ Jermaine Blackwood replaces Darren Bravo as concussion substitute

cricket

The ICC’s new concussion rules came into effect on Monday as West Indies were forced to make a concussion substitute on Day 4 of the 2nd Test against India in Sabina Park, Jamaica. Darren Bravo, who resumed the play for Windies on Day 4, could only survive a few overs, as he called for medical check-up in the middle. The batsman was struck by a bouncer from Jasprit Bumrah on Sunday, but was cleared to take the field, reportedly after all the concussion protocols and medical check-ups.

But on Monday, Bravo left the field when he was batting on 23 and was reportedly taken to a hospital for fellow check-ups. Later, it was announced that match referee David Boon has approved Windies’ request for Jermaine Blackwood to replace the left-handed batsman as a concussion substitute in the match.

Blackwood came into the middle after Ishant Sharma got rid of Shimron Hetmyer for 1. The right-handed batsman was dropped by Rishabh Pant, just when he was on 0.

Blackwood becomes only the second concussion substitute in Test cricket, after Australia’s Marnus Labuschagne, who came in to replace Steven Smith in the Lord’s Ashes Test last month.

Hanuma Vihari and Ajinkya Rahane took India closer to a series sweep with an unbeaten 111-run stand, helping the visitors set an improbable 468-run target for the West Indies on day three of the second Test on Sunday. The in-form Rahane (64 not out) and Vihari (53 not out) got India’s second innings back on track after the top-four were dismissed for 57 runs. The fifth-wicket partnership allowed India to declare at 168 for four, giving their bowlers 13 overs to have a crack on the struggling West Indies batsmen.

