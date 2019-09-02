India vs West Indies Live Score 2nd Test Day 4: India eight wickets away from series win

Live Updates: Hanuma Vihari and Ajinkya Rahane took India closer to a series sweep with an unbeaten 111-run stand, helping the visitors set an improbable 468-run target for the West Indies. Interestingly, India had decided against enforcing the follow-on despite gaining a 299-run lead by bowling out the West Indies for 117 an hour into the morning session. The in-form Rahane (64 not out) and Vihari (53 not out) stitched a partnership for fifth-wicket which allowed India to declare at 168 for four, giving their bowlers 13 overs to have a crack on the struggling West Indies batsmen. The West Indies were 45 for two at stumps and with their batsmen showing very little application in the series, the hosts are unlikely to get anywhere close to the massive target.

17:55 hrs IST Pant becomes only Indian to join elite Test list Rishabh Pant, who took 11 Tests to claim 50 wicket-keeping dismissals, also joined Australia's Adam Gilchrist and South Africa's Mark Boucher in an elite list. The 21-year-old became a member in the list of top five players to take fewest Tests to claim 50 wicket-keeping dismissals.





17:40 hrs IST Vihari joins Tendulkar in illustrious list Vihari has now carried that good form into the second Test in Jamaica and has joined an elite list of Indian batsmen to score a century and a half-century, while batting at no 6 or lower, in the same Test outside Asia. His knocks of 111 and 53 not out has put India in a commanding position in the second Test as Virat Kohli and his team look to start the World Test Championship campaign with a 2-0 whitewash.





17:30 hrs IST Pant beats MS Dhoni to script new milestone in Tests Kraigg Brathwaite was dismissed by Ishant Sharma when the right-hander was lured into a false drive outside the off stump and nicked it behind to Rishabh Pant who took an easy catch. With this dismissal, Pant claimed his 50th wicket-keeping dismissal in Tests and in the process, became the fastest Indian 'keeper to reach this milestone (in 11 Tests). He overtook MS Dhoni, who had taken 15 Tests to this feat.





17:15 hrs IST Why Bumrah is best Indian pacer? The seamer finished with figures of 6/27 in the first innings in this match. With this the 26-year-old recorded the best figures by an Indian pacer in Tests in West Indies. Overall, Bumrah's figures are the third best ever recorded by an Indian bowler in the longest format in the Caribbean.




