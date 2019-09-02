Arrest warrant issued against Indian seamer Mohammed Shami for alleged domestic violence case

cricket

Updated: Sep 02, 2019 19:19 IST

Alipore court in West Bengal on Monday issued an arrest warrant against Indian fast bowler Mohammed Shami and his brother Hasid Ahmed in connection with a domestic violence case filed by Shami’s wife Hasin Jahan, news agency ANI reported. As per the report, The right-arm bowler, who is currently playing the second Test for India against West Indies in Jamaica, has been asked by the court to surrender within 15 days.

West Bengal: Alipore court issues arrest warrant against Indian cricketer Mohammad Shami and his brother Hasid Ahmed in connection with domestic violence case filed by his wife Hasin Jahan. The court has asked him to surrender within 15 days pic.twitter.com/0LKn8ivCOl — ANI (@ANI) September 2, 2019

The pacer was formally charged with domestic violence and sexual harassment by the Kolkata police earlier this year in March. The charge-sheet was filed by investigators on Thursday, nearly a year after his wife filed a police complaint against Mohammed Shami leveling multiple allegations. The charge-sheet was filed in an Alipore court.

News of the marital discord reached public domain last year when his wife, Hasin Jahan, took to Facebook to level multiple charges against her husband including domestic violence. Jahan, a formal model, had filed a complaint against four people in Shami’s family in March last year.

IND vs WI 2nd Test Day 4: Follow live score and updates

Shami, 28, - one of the mainstays of the Indian pace attack - has all along denied the allegations leveled by his wife.

In the ongoing 2nd Test against West Indies, Shami completed a landmark with the dismissal of Cornwall as he became the third-quickest Indian fast bowler to pick up 150 Test wickets. Shami took only 42 Tests to achieve the feat and left behind fast bowlers like Zaheer Khan (49) and Ishant Sharma (54).

He also picked up a wicket in the 2nd innings, dismissing John Campbell, as Windies finished at 45/2 on Day 3, chasing the total of 468.

First Published: Sep 02, 2019 19:10 IST