India vs West Indies: Rishabh Pant becomes only Indian to join elite Test list

Sep 02, 2019

India wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant on Monday completed his 50th wicket-keeping dismissal in Test cricket after he took an easy catch behind the stumps as Kraigg Brathwaite nicked a delivery outside off stump from Ishant Sharma on 3rd day of the 2nd Test against West Indies. In doing so, the youngster became the fastest Indian keeper to reach the milestone, surpassing MS Dhoni, who had taken 15 Tests to reach the feat.

Pant, who took 11 Tests to claim 50 wicket-keeping dismissals, also joined Australia’s Adam Gilchrist and South Africa’s Mark Boucher in an elite list. The 21-year-old became a member in the list of top five players to take fewest Tests to claim 50 wicket-keeping dismissals.

* Fewest Tests to 50 wicket-keeping dismissals

10 Mark Boucher

10 Jonny Bairstow

10 Tim Paine

11 Adam Gilchrist

11 Rishabh Pant

The Delhi cricketer is also the only Indian in the list, which also features England’s Jonny Bairstow and Australia’s Tim Paine.

Day 3 saw India take firm control over the second Test match in Jamaica. The bowlers mopped up the tail of West Indies as India took a lead of 299 runs, opted to bat again and then set West Indies as target of 468 runs. In response, West Indies had lost two wickets and when the stumps were drawn, the hosts were 45 for 2.

Sapping conditions could have forced Virat Kohli not to enforce the follow on and this also allowed KL Rahul to find some form. However, the right-hander, with his new technique, struggled while he was at the crease. Also, Cheteshwar Pujara, who has not been able to hit his stride this series, did not find any momentum. Ajinkya Rahane and Hanuma Vihari got together after captain Virat Kohli was sent back for a golden duck.

The in-form Rahane (64 not out) and Vihari (53 not out) got India’s second innings back on track after the top-four were dismissed for 57 runs. The fifth-wicket partnership allowed India to declare at 168 for four, giving their bowlers 13 overs to have a crack on the struggling West Indies batsmen.

