India vs West Indies: Jasprit Bumrah identifies crucial reason behind phenomenal success in West Indies

It has been a sensational series for India pacer Jasprit Bumrah. He has been hugely impressive in the two Test matches and such has been his impact that several West Indies legends have started to sing praises of the fast bowler. However, the ever humble bowler has credited the experience he gained in England bowling with the duke ball for the success he is having in West Indies in the ongoing tour.

“I played a lot of cricket in England, we played a lot of Test matches, so over there we bowled with a duke ball. So, there is a lot of movement with the duke ball so you get a lot of confidence in outswing, inswing, and whatever you are trying. So, that experience helped me here,” Bumrah told reporters on Sunday after the post-match conference.

India ended day three of the second Test match in a dominant position after setting West Indies a target of 468 runs.

After a rather rusty start in the first innings at Antigua, Bumrah hit his straps with a five-wicket haul in the second innings and then became only the third Indian bowler to register a hat-trick in Test cricket with a sensational spell in Jamaica in the first innings.

“You assist the wicket, you want to see the condition what works here, over there the wicket was different over here the wicket has a lot more bounce,” Bumrah said.

“Now the wicket has gotten a little better. So, the movement has gotten less than the previous innings. We have to bowl well, create pressure from all ends, so that will help us to be in a good position,” he added.

Earlier, at the score of 168/4 in the second innings, skipper Virat Kohli decided to declare India’s innings, setting Windies a target of 468 for the win. Rahane and Vihari were involved in an unbeaten stand of 111 runs. The two remained unbeaten on 64 and 53, respectively.

