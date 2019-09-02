Yuvraj Singh reveals prediction he made for Jasprit Bumrah back in 2013

cricket

Updated: Sep 02, 2019 14:03 IST

Former Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh has hailed Jasprit Bumrah as once-in-a-generation bowler and a “cut above the rest” at the moment in international cricket. He also said that the first time he spotted Bumrah was back in 2013 and back then, he had predicted that the young man was destined for greater things. “Bumrah is a class act. He is a once-in-a-generation kind of bowler. I first faced him during a Ranji Trophy game against Gujarat at the PCA Stadium in Mohali in 2013. I played a hostile spell of four overs from him and knew immediately that he was going to be a match-winner for India in Test cricket,” Yuvraj Singh told The Times of India.

ALSO READ: Ishant Sharma creates history, surpasses Kapil Dev in elite list

“Then, a lot of people questioned whether he would be able to excel in Test cricket because of his unique action. But he has kept his critics quiet with some mesmerizing performances in the past three years, that too in all formats. At present, he is definitely a cut above the rest,” he further added.

The fast bowler is certainly a toast of the cricketing world after his stupendous performances in the West Indies where he became only the third Indian bowler to bag a hat-trick in Test cricket.

“The captain gives you a lot of confidence,” Bumrah said after day 3 in the ongoing Jamaica Test. “That gives you a lot of self-belief. When you bowl, you can express yourself, you can try whatever you want to do. That gives you a lot of confidence, not only me, but each and every bowler is being backed by him so much. As a bowling unit we are very happy and then we have the freedom to do what we want.”

Bumrah also spoke about the Indian bowling attack and said that they are in sync and the different bowlers work together - something he hopes will help them improve and bring more success as a team.

First Published: Sep 02, 2019 13:48 IST