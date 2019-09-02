Shikhar Dhawan, Yuvraj Singh wish Ishant Sharma on turning 31

cricket

Left-handed batsman Shikhar Dhawan and former all-rounder Yuvraj Singh on Monday wished pacer Ishant Sharma on his 31st birthday. Dhawan took to Twitter and wrote a congratulatory message, “Happy Birthday bro @ImIshant Congratulations on your maiden test fifty and good luck with the series.”

Yuvraj wished Ishant in a cheeky manner and tweeted, “Don’t you know who I am! Happy birthday lambu ji god bless you always lots of love @ImIshant.”

Ishant who is currently playing in the second Test against West Indies scalped one wicket in the first innings while in the second he has bowled four overs and also bagged one wicket till now.

The 31-year-old bowler also contributed with his batting skills as he amassed his maiden half-century in his Test career in the first innings.

India are at a comfortable position in the Test match as they need eight more wickets to win the match whereas Windies required 423 runs more to level the series.

“Happy birthday Ishant Sharma! What a great early birthday present this was,” ICC tweeted.

Ishant’s Indian Premier League (IPL) side Delhi Capital also wished him on his birthday.

“Happy birthday to one of the pillars of India’s bowling arsenal, a true competitor on the field and a lovely personality off it, @ImIshant! May the wickets continue to tumble when you steam in!#ThisIsNewDelhi #DelhiCapitals,” the team wrote.

Ishant made his debut against Bangladesh in a Test match in 2007. He has played 80 ODIs in which he bagged 115 wickets. In 14 T20Is he had eight wickets under his name.

