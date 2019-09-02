India vs West Indies: Jasprit Bumrah records best bowling figures by an Indian pacer in West Indies

cricket

Updated: Sep 02, 2019 17:17 IST

Indian seamer Jasprit Bumrah has created a series of records in the ongoing series against West Indies. The right-arm pacer not only recorded his 5th fifer in Test cricket, but also became the third India to claim a hat-trick in the longest format, only after Harbhajan Singh and Irfan Pathan. The seamer finished with figures of 6/27 in the first innings. With this the 26-year-old recorded the best figures by an Indian pacer in Tests in West Indies. Overall, Bumrah’s figures are the third best ever recorded by an Indian bowler in the longest format in the Caribbean.

Jasprit Bumrah’s stats in West Indies. ( HT Photo )

Even though, Bumrah’s figures were sensational, they were not good enough to surpass R Ashwin’s figures of 83/7 in West Indies. The second best figures in the Caribbean nation by an Indian bowler were recorded by Subhash Gupte, who had recorded figures of 7 for 162. The spinner was regarded as the better spinner than Shane Warne by Sir Gary Sobers.

Also read: Bumrah identifies crucial reason behind phenomenal success in West Indies

“Warne’s a great bowler but best leg-spinner I’ve ever seen is still (Subhash) Gupte. He could do things that I still don’t believe all these years later,” Sobers had said in an interview.

Bumrah has credited the experience he gained in England bowling with the duke ball for the success he is having in West Indies in the ongoing tour.

Follow live score and updates: India vs West Indies 2nd Test Day 4

“I played a lot of cricket in England, we played a lot of Test matches, so over there we bowled with a duke ball. So, there is a lot of movement with the duke ball so you get a lot of confidence in outswing, inswing, and whatever you are trying. So, that experience helped me here,” Bumrah told reporters on Sunday after the post-match conference.

India ended day three of the second Test match in a dominant position after setting West Indies a target of 468 runs.

First Published: Sep 02, 2019 16:31 IST