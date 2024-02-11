India's U19 star Naman Tiwari recalls Jasprit Bumrah's crucial advice ahead of World Cup final vs Australia

Naman Tiwari, a rising talent in the India U19 cricket team, harbours a lofty ambition: to bowl the fastest ball ever witnessed in the sport. At just 18 years old, the left-arm pacer draws inspiration from watching videos of legendary fast bowlers while diligently following the guidance provided by India's pace sensation, Jasprit Bumrah. India U19 team in action (L); Jasprit Bumrah after receiving the player of the match award in the second Test against England(BCCI/PTI)

Having emerged as a standout performer in the ongoing U19 World Cup, Naman Tiwari captured the attention of cricket fans with his impressive skills on the field. In five matches for the side so far, Nama has picked 10 wickets at an impressive average of 17.50.

His journey towards becoming a force with the ball is fueled by the invaluable advice he received from Bumrah during their interactions at the National Cricket Academy (NCA).

"Bumrah is a source of inspiration for us," Tiwari told PTI Bhasha on the sidelines of a practice session at Willowmoore Park Stadium. "I watch his bowling videos a lot. I have met him several times at the NCA and talked to him a lot about the mentality and skills of a bowler.

"He explained a lot [of things to me], which have been useful. He told me how to bowl accurate yorkers, and I have worked a lot [on that aspect] following his advice. I have to work hard to bring more aggression in my bowling."

Hailing from Lucknow, Naman Tiwari has established himself as a potent threat to opposing batters in the U19 World Cup, showcasing his mastery over yorkers and unleashing impressive speed deliveries. His stellar performance in the tournament includes a remarkable four-wicket haul against Ireland.

As Naman gears up for the highly anticipated title clash against Australia, he is determined to showcase his full potential and contribute to India's quest for victory.

"I try to learn something from every bowler I like. I try to understand and learn by watching his [Bumrah's] videos. I like Shoaib Akhtar's speed, Dale Steyn's swing and Mitchell Starc's aggression very much," Naman further mentioned as he spoke about his fast bowling idols.

He aims to become a lethal fast bowler and play Test cricket for India.

"One day, I want to bowl the fastest ball in the world. I also want to play the World Cup with the senior team. But, for now, I have to focus on performance. I want to continuously improve my game because the challenges will be even bigger in the future and I will have to prepare my base to face them," he said.

(With inputs from PTI)