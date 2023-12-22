close_game
close_game
News / Cricket / 'Terrible take Brad': Hogg slammed by fans after 'umpires at fault' take on Tom Curran BBL fracas

'Terrible take Brad': Hogg slammed by fans after 'umpires at fault' take on Tom Curran BBL fracas

ByHT Sports Desk
Dec 22, 2023 07:42 PM IST

England all-rounder Tom Curran has been roundly criticised for his actions which led to a four-game suspension in the BBL.

England all-rounder Tom Curran has landed in trouble after an altercation with an umpire ahead of a Big Bash League match in Australia. Curran has received a four-match ban in the league after charging at an umpire when the latter warned him against running on the pitch while warming up before a game between his side Sydney Sixers and Hobart Hurricanes.

Curran was handed a four-match suspension
Curran was handed a four-match suspension

A video of the incident was made public by 7Cricket following the ban on the English cricketer. Curran, in the video, can be seen sprinting around the pitch before taking position for a bowling run-up towards the pitch. The umpire stood on the side of the stump to prevent Curran from stepping onto the pitch, but Curran ran towards the umpire regardless, dodging him in the final second to avoid the collision. An argument began between the duo soon after. Curran was roundly criticised for his gesture but former Australia spinner Brad Hogg had a different take on it.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

“Not Tom's brightest moment but the umpires at fault to, rather than walking closer to Tom in a non confrontational manner with a smile to de-escalate the situation he stood in an intimidating manner seeming looking for confrontation. #BBL2023,” said Hogg in a post on X.

Hogg's take, though, was not taken too well by most of those who responded to his post. Nearly every comment in reply to his post seems to tell him that the umpire cannot be faulted at all in the situation.

Following a hearing, Curran was found guilty of the Level 3 offence, prompting Sydney Sixers' head, Rachael Haynes, to declare their intention to "vigorously appeal" the imposed ban. Cricket Australia revealed that the ban would sideline Curran for their recently concluded match against Adelaide Strikers and their upcoming matches against Melbourne Stars, Sydney Thunder, and Brisbane Heat.

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away!- Login Now!
Catch all the Latest Cricket News, Live Cricket Score and India vs South Africa match updates along with Cricket Schedule and other related updates on Hindustan Times Website and APPs
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT Sports Desk

    At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, December 22, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out