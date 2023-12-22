'Terrible take Brad': Hogg slammed by fans after 'umpires at fault' take on Tom Curran BBL fracas

England all-rounder Tom Curran has landed in trouble after an altercation with an umpire ahead of a Big Bash League match in Australia. Curran has received a four-match ban in the league after charging at an umpire when the latter warned him against running on the pitch while warming up before a game between his side Sydney Sixers and Hobart Hurricanes. Curran was handed a four-match suspension

A video of the incident was made public by 7Cricket following the ban on the English cricketer. Curran, in the video, can be seen sprinting around the pitch before taking position for a bowling run-up towards the pitch. The umpire stood on the side of the stump to prevent Curran from stepping onto the pitch, but Curran ran towards the umpire regardless, dodging him in the final second to avoid the collision. An argument began between the duo soon after. Curran was roundly criticised for his gesture but former Australia spinner Brad Hogg had a different take on it.

“Not Tom's brightest moment but the umpires at fault to, rather than walking closer to Tom in a non confrontational manner with a smile to de-escalate the situation he stood in an intimidating manner seeming looking for confrontation. #BBL2023,” said Hogg in a post on X.

Hogg's take, though, was not taken too well by most of those who responded to his post. Nearly every comment in reply to his post seems to tell him that the umpire cannot be faulted at all in the situation.

Following a hearing, Curran was found guilty of the Level 3 offence, prompting Sydney Sixers' head, Rachael Haynes, to declare their intention to "vigorously appeal" the imposed ban. Cricket Australia revealed that the ban would sideline Curran for their recently concluded match against Adelaide Strikers and their upcoming matches against Melbourne Stars, Sydney Thunder, and Brisbane Heat.