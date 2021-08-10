'That's one of the things he did exceptionally well': Gower lauds Rahul, explains reason behind success in 1st Test

KL Rahul's impressive comeback into India's Test side, after a gap of nearly two years, has got everyone talking and the opener has been receiving heavy praise from experts and fellow cricketers. The latest person to praise KL Rahul is former England captain David Gower.

During the first India vs England Test at Trent Bridge, Rahul scored a hard-working 84-run knock in the first innings to hand India an advantage early on in the match. In the second innings, he scored 26 and set India on course to a potential victory before rain washed out day 5, which eventually led to the Test ending in a draw.

While speak Cricket.com’s show 'The English Summer with David Gower', the former England player said that Rahul looked more "organised and disciplined" in the first Test at Trent Bridge than he did during the 2018 tour. He also added that Rahul kept his self-belief despite knowing it he would face numerous challenging deliveries.

"The key to batting on this surface was accepting the fact that you will get many deliveries that will beat the bat. There was plenty going on and any bowler would have fancied their chances on that surface. Especially as an opener you are always on the firing line. But as a batsman, you have to keep your own self-belief and I think that's what Rahul did very well.

"He looked very organised and disciplined on deliveries he was trying to play and you needed some luck to survive on that pitch. Not to get down and think you are playing badly when the conditions are favouring the bowlers, I think that's one of the things he did exceptionally well," 64-year-old Gower.

Gower was also impressed with the way 29-year-old Rahul constructed his innings and opined that going deeper into the series, this match will give him a lot of confidence.

"Just look at the way he built that innings. He has plenty of time to play. One of the great things about starting a series well is that it gives you confidence. You come into the side, get a chance... but Rahul has that experience and has played in all three formats of the game."

The second Test between India and England begins on Thursday, August 12 at Lord's.