The unravelling of LSG captain Rishabh Pant is a sad sight and he is now racing against the clock

Rishabh Pant shouldn’t be about numbers. He shouldn’t be about centuries and fifties, about averages and strike-rates because, well, he is Rishabh Pant. The maverick, the moody genius, the destroyer of reputations and spirits, the man who can make the impossible appear ridiculously straightforward. Rishabh Pant's tryst with Lucknow Super Giants is turning out horribly! (PTI)

But such is the nature of the cricketing beast that it is by numbers that he, like all other batters, will be measured. Especially in the 20-over game, those numbers are transposed to impact, to the influence one has on outcomes of matches.

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Viewed against that backdrop, Pant will be first to concede that he has been a singular letdown. He has not just let himself down time after time, but he has also let his teammates down. Having first represented the country in T20Is a year and a half before his Test debut, he is no longer on the national team’s radar. But curiously enough, he has also courted one failure after another in the IPL, the motherlode of the 20-over format to which he would appear the most natural fit.

Having barely resurrected a terrible season in 2025 with an unbeaten 118 in the last of his 14 innings (in a losing cause) which boosted his tally to 269 (average 24.45, strike-rate 133.17), the 28-year-old has had a woeful second season too with Lucknow Super Giants. Since a match-winning unbeaten 67 against Sunrisers Hyderabad two and a half weeks back, he has managed just 72 in his next five innings, including a forgettable three-ball duck on Wednesday against Rajasthan Royals which perfectly summed up why he is where he is in 20-over cricket currently.

Let’s try and deconstruct the Pant T20 meltdown which must be a major source of concern for him, sure, but also the LSG think-tank (India are insulated for now).

INABILITY/UNWILLINGNESS TO PLAY THE SITUATION Wednesday was a prime example of Pant’s extended brain-fade phase. Chasing 160 on a spicy red-soil Lucknow deck, LSG lost Ayush Badoni in the first over to a run out. Pant’s response was furious. And ill-advised. A charge and a hoick missed first ball against excellent left-arm pacer Nandre Burger from South Africa. A clatter off a hard-length ball that barely trickled towards mid-wicket off the second. And then a fatal mow from outside off that sailed off the edge into Dhruv Jurel’s gloves.

The situation called for patience, for smarts, for commonsense. Rajasthan were playing three seamers – Jofra Archer and Brijesh Sharma were the others – and it was imperative to keep wickets in hand during the Power Play because the required rate wasn’t very demanding. This wasn’t the kind of track that encouraged optimistic bravado. Maybe it was his ego, maybe it was too much (misplaced?) belief in himself. For whatever reason, Pant showed scant regard for the game situation and the conditions. Not the first time in recent memory and, unless he makes a very conscious effort, won’t be the last time either.

UNSETTLED BATTING POSITION As the captain, Pant is in a great position to set the tone. He is also well placed to outline a settled batting order, in consultation with head coach Justin Langer and Jane Williamson, the strategic advisor/coach. But for reasons best known to him, Pant dropped himself down to No. 3 after one hesitant foray as an opener which ended in him being run out at the bowler’s end, backing up.

In his last six knocks, he has been at No. 3, which is perhaps the best slot for him because he can control the innings, whether he comes in off the second ball or after the Power Play when the field spreads out. With the two big guns immediately behind him – Aiden Markram and Nicholas Pooran – also equally in the wars, the temptation to rejig the batting order might be overwhelming. But Pant’s best returns have come at one-drop and for him to rediscover his scoring form, it’s a slot he must occupy for the rest of the season.

IMPRUDENCE IN SHOT SELECTION When he pulls off the outrageous, Pant is the toast of a nation, but when he disregards percentages and appears silly, ‘Stupid, stupid, stupid’ will be a common reaction. Pant has every shot in the book, more than most actually, and he plays them with equal felicity. He is as comfortable driving through the covers or playing the pull through mid-wicket as he is with the falling hoick and the audacious reverse ramp off the fastest in the business.

Maybe one is being too charitable, but perhaps, Pant is sometimes confused which stroke to play because he has so many at his disposal. True, he wouldn’t be Pant if he played only orthodox shots, but it won’t be the worst idea to bed himself in, give himself time to assess the pitch and the bowling, get a few runs under his belt and then express himself the way he wants to.

Clearly, the rub of the green is not with him, so why not take a step back and work his way among the runs? A ‘boring’ but high-performing Pant is preferable to an exciting but decidedly under-achieving Pant. Pant is not an 18-year-old with a long rope anymore. He is one of the senior statespersons in Indian cricket and it is non-negotiable that he begins to embrace that role.

TRYING TOO MUCH TOO SOON As the pundits love to point out, 120 deliveries is a lot of time. Vaibhav Sooryavanshi can clatter to 15-ball half-centuries because the force is with him. Pant might have been where the Bihar left-hander was maybe a decade ago, but now, he is more seasoned and mature and therefore potentially no longer a man-child in a hurry.

He must stop being a victim of his own expectations in terms of entertaining and batting in fifth gear from the get-go. Especially when things aren’t going one’s way, as they haven’t for the last season and a half, it wouldn’t be the worst idea to dial down the aggression and build an innings, the quasi-old-fashioned way, and more so when the surface isn’t necessarily the best for ambitious stroke-production.

It won’t be out of place either to not get too greedy when confronted with a belter. Pant has often been guilty of trying to hit the ball too hard, which is why he loses shape so often. A six is a six, whether it just falls over the rope or goes into the second tier. Pant is blessed with timing to go with raw power; by forsaking the former in the singular quest for the latter, he is doing himself no favours whatsoever.

CRISIS OF CONFIDENCE Just as success begets success, failure can lead to more of the same. Pant is by nature optimistic and positive, but he would not be human if he wasn’t affected by the goings-on around him. To be the captain of a team on an inexorable downward spiral with seemingly no end in sight can’t be easy, not with him having to address the host broadcaster too immediately after each loss. Throw in his own batting misadventures, and the picture of an uncertain, brooding young man crumbling under the weight of the world is complete.

How does he get his confidence back? By smacking a few off the middle of the bat, by raising the bat a couple of times to acknowledge milestones. How does that come about? By spending time at the crease. There is no greater guarantee to scoring runs than being not dismissed.

SLEW OF INJURIES There are some players who are injury-magnets. Just take the last three matches alone. Pant has copped a blow to his left elbow (while batting), been pinged on his right forearm (also while batting) and struck on his nose on the bounce (while trying to collect a ball from the deep). These aren’t major injuries, but they often break one’s rhythm, especially when they occur whilst batting.

Even otherwise, Pant has had an unfortunate tryst with cricketing injuries. Primed to make a comeback to the national 50-over side after a year and half against New Zealand this January, he was ruled out of the entire series with a right-sided strain and a muscle tear in the nets. This came less than six months after he broke his foot while attempting a reverse sweep against Chris Woakes in the Manchester Test.

Pant has largely been mind over matter – he came back out to bat with the fracture and made a half-century in the said Test. Now, he must prove to himself (and the rest will fall in line) that the T20 beast in him is still alive and kicking. For that, he must summon patience, nous, commonsense, confidence, prudence, practicality, and game-and-situational-awareness. None of them is beyond him. After all, resilience is his calling card.

In his first IPL season since his terrible car accident, he smashed 446 runs at a strike-rate of 155.40 in 2024. And in his first Test back in September that year, he lashed 109 off 128 against Bangladesh. How about an encore? Over to you, Rishabh Pant.