'Time to bring this jersey back?': Wasim Jaffer's hilarious Team India jersey suggestion leaves fans in splits

Yellow has been the colour of the season when it comes to T20 tournaments. Chennai Super Kings became the champions of the 2021 Indian Premier League in October, making a stellar comeback from a disappointing 2020 edition where they finished seventh. A month later, Australia ended their wait for a maiden T20 World Cup title when they defeated New Zealand in the seventh edition of the global tournament.

Earlier this week, Tamil Nadu – another team in yellow – lifted the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy title, defeating arch-rivals Karnataka in a thrilling contest in Delhi.

With three teams in yellow winning T20 tournaments across the two months, the fans on Twitter hilariously began to suggest their favourite teams switch their jerseys to yellow colour. Funnily, former Indian cricketer Wasim Jaffer also joined the bandwagon.

Jaffer, known for his quirky humour on the micro-blogging website, posted a picture of Sachin Tendulkar playing for India in the 1990s in a yellow-coloured jersey. He wrote, “Seeing teams in yellow winning trophies, time to bring this jersey back? #INDvNZ #T20WorldCup.”

Seeing teams in yellow winning trophies, time to bring this jersey back? #INDvNZ #T20WorldCup pic.twitter.com/Sd9HHT1c2k — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) November 23, 2021

Team India wore a yellow jersey in 1994, during the World Series as well as the side's tour of New Zealand later in the same year. However, the side reverted to the dark blue theme in 1995.

India had a disappointing outing in the recently-concluded T20 World Cup, where the side was eliminated in the Super 12 stage. Following the exit, Rohit Sharma was appointed the new captain in the shortest format of the game, with Rahul Dravid taking over as the head coach after Ravi Shastri's tenure came to an end.

The T20I side began the ‘new era’ with a bilateral series victory against New Zealand at home. India will return to action later this week in the first Test of the two-match series against New Zealand in Kanpur.

