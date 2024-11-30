'Told Virat Kohli I support RCB only because...': Australian minister reserves 'highest praise' for India batting great

One of the most popular athletes in not only India but right across the world, there may not be an overseas country where Virat Kohli’s star shines brighter than in Australia. A rival player who faces a lot of appreciation from the Australian public, Kohli notched up his seventh Test century in Australia, continuing to enjoy life down under with bat in hand. Australian minister Tim Watts with Virat Kohli.(Instagram)

Kohli, along with the rest of the Indian squad, is currently in the Australian capital of Canberra for the tour match against the Prime Minister’s XI during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. Kohli and the squad were received at the Parliament House in a function ahead of the two-day match. Alongside Australian prime minister Anthony Albanese, Kohli also met a host of other dignitaries and cabinet ministers, one of whom took to Instagram to share his respect for the Indian cricketer and his stature even within Australian cricket.

Australian assistant minister of foreign affairs Tim Watts shared an image of him alongside Kohli, along with a glowing message for the cricket star. On Instagram, he wrote: “A bit of a thrill to meet the Australian and Indian players in the PM's XI game at Parliament House tonight.”

‘I give him the highest praise I can offer…’

Further, he explained that he enjoyed rooting for Royal Challengers Bangalore because it gave him an opportunity to support Kohli. “I told @virat.kohli that I support @royalchallengers.bengaluru in the @iplt20 because it's the only opportunity I get to legitimately barrack for him.”

Watts also stated that Kohli holds a special place in hearts of Australian cricket fans because he serves as a good reminder of what an Australian cricketer is meant to be. “I give him the highest praise I can offer any international cricketer when I say that I've loved watching him play because he plays like an Australian. Just not when he's playing AGAINST Australia of course…” concluded the minister.

Kohli had a good start to the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, bringing up a century during the second innings in Perth and remaining unbeaten as he helped India secure a dominant 295-run victory. While there have been questions about his Test batting, Kohli has always enjoyed Australian conditions, and will be one of the key players as India seek to win a third consecutive BGT away from home and seal qualification to the World Test Championships final next year.

India will take on the PM-XI in Canberra, before heading to Adelaide for a day-night pink ball Test.