Rahul Dravid is worried for India’s domestic cricket.(AFP)
Twitterati thank Rahul Dravid for grooming youngsters after India's historic win in Brisbane Test

Soon after the Indian players lifted the Border-Gavaskar Trophy at the Gabba, former Indian captain Rahul Dravid began trending on social media
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON JAN 19, 2021 10:13 PM IST

India scripted history on Tuesday as they defeated Australia by 3 wickets at their fortress – The Gabba, winning the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2-1. The tour took a heavy toll on the visitors as they kept losing senior players to injury with every game. Though it was a matter of concern for India but it also opened the window for youngsters to showcase their talent at the biggest stage.

The likes of Shubman Gill, Washington Sundar, Mohammed Siraj, T Natarajan and Rishabh Pant grabbed the opportunities with both hands and helped stand-in captain Ajinkya Rahane register a memorable series victory Down Under.

Soon after the Indian players lifted the Border-Gavaskar Trophy at the Gabba, former Indian captain Rahul Dravid began trending on social media. People on Twitter started thanking the ex-India A coach for grooming India’s budding cricketers under his watchful eyes.

Here are some of the reactions:

On Tuesday, Shubman Gill's 91 kept India in the chase before Pant pulled off one of the greatest wins for his team with a whirlwind 89. This memorable win at The Gabba not only saw the team script history but also ensured they toppled Australia in the ICC Test Team Rankings to claim the second spot.

New Zealand sits atop the table with 118.44 points while India now has 117.65 points, overtaking Australia on 113 points.

rahul dravid shubman gill washington sundar mohammed siraj. t natarajan rishabh pant
