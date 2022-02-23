'Virat contacted me. He wanted me to spend time with him': Tendulkar reveals Kohli's request; 'Felt he could get better'

Virat Kohli had completed five years in international cricket when Sachin Tendulkar played his final match for India in November of 2013. While there seems to be no immediate end to the Sachin vs Virat debate, Tendulkar recalled early impressions of a young Kohli when he was bursting on to the scene. Kohli made his debut in the year 2008 and soon found himself on the fast lane to success, with Tendulkar explaining how Kohli always had what it took to be a modern-day great.

"Virat is a good friend. So pleased to see how his career has shaped in the last decade. When I started, I was part of the team at that time and I could see that fire and hunger in him. And from thereon, how he has worked hard on his game and how he has changed his lifestyle to achieve what he has been able to… has been remarkable," Tendulkar told Graham Bensinger.

"Virat has been tremendous. He has done tremendously well and there is so much to happen in his career from here on. We all at some stage in our career, need heroes and the players who have that impact on their generation, motivate so many guys."

Tendulkar then recalled an incident when Kohli had sought help from the Master Blaster. Sachin has gone on record saying that he responded to Kohli's queries following the dismal tour of England in 2014. But what exactly happened and how did it pan out? Hear from the batting great himself.

"In 2014, I remember meeting him and we discussed a couple of things where I felt he could get better. I have always believed in helping players and sharing my knowledge, whatever inputs I have… I've always been open to that. Virat contacted me and he wanted me to spend some time with him which I did. And like I said, that each generation looks up to their hero. That's how you set your dreams and set your targets. Then you start chasing them," recalled Sachin.