‘He didn’t have any variations. Only bowled inswingers and yorkers’: Bumrah’s former captain recalls pacer’s Ranji debut

Jasprit Bumrah may be recognised as one of the best fast bowlers in the world accross format but his former Ranji Trophy captain Parthiv Patel remembers a time when the pacer didn't have too many weapons in his arsenal. Parthiv, who was captain of Gujarat when Bumrah made his Ranji Trophy in the 2013 season, said that the fast bowler's unique action had created a buzz in Gujarat well before he was noticed around the country and the rest of the world.

Bumrah is now considered among candidates for taking over as India's captain on a long-term basis and is vice-captain for the upcoming T20I and Test series against Sri Lanka. “It's a very proud feeling,” said Parthiv on Cricbuzz about Bumrah's development.

“A lot of people in India were talking early on about his action and how easily he can pick up injuries but even before that, this was being talked about in Gujarat. There was also this notion that he just bowls fast and beats batters but does not dismiss them. But you couldn't have known for sure until you got him to play in the Ranji Trophy,” he said.

Parthiv said that Bumrah developed himself over the years in the Ranji Trophy and by working with Sri Lanka pace great Lasith Malinga in the Mumbai Indians.

“In the beginning he didn't have any variations apart from the inswinger from wide of the crease and the yorker. Then he learnt how to use the crease better. He tried bowling outswingers and it was not easy for him considering his action. He worked on that with Malinga and improved that aspect of his game. He added the yorker with the new ball in his arsenal,” he said.

The T20I series against Sri Lanka starts on Thursday with the first match to be played in Lucknow.