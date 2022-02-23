'I would love to make partnership with Warner': U19 star gears up for IPL challenge; 'Was expecting to get picked by DC'

Combining one of the most formidable sides in the Indian Premier League, Delhi Capitals managed to pick some proven T20 performers in the recent T20 auction. They picked as many as 20 players in the auction but the highlight of their activity was the DC think-tank going after Australia's David Warner. The star Australia opener made a return to his old IPL franchise after the Capitals shelled out ₹6.50 crore to acquire his services.

The Delhi outfit had retained Prithvi Shaw earlier. With Shaw and Warner at the top, the star-studded team could pose serious challenges and fight for their maiden IPL trophy. But the team has some promising youngsters as well. Among Delhi's most notable acquisitions at the auction were India's U19 World Cup captain Yash Dhull and his teammate Vicky Ostwal, at a base price of ₹50 lakh.

Dhull, who had led India to a record-extending fifth U19 World Cup title, shifts his focus towards the IPL where he is eager to meet Ricky Ponting and leave his mark in the lucrative T20 league. Dhull on Monday announced his arrival on the first-class stage as he hit centuries in both innings against Tamil Nadu in the Ranji Trophy.

The promising batter was expecting to get picked by Delhi Capitals and he wishes to form a lethal batting partnership with David Warner. The India U19 skipper also named England's Jofra Archer among bowlers he would like to face.

"I was already expecting to get picked by Delhi Capitals as I am also a part of their academy. I am really looking forward to meeting Ricky Ponting and performing under his guidance," Dhull told ANI.

"Jofra Archer is one bowler I would like to face. He is really quick with his bowling. And during IPL for DC, I would love to make a partnership with David Warner," he added.

Two days before the final of the U19 World Cup between India and England, the Indian colts had got a chance to interact with their idol Kohli. Dhull spoke about the experience and also underlined VVS Laxman's role in their triumphant campaign in the West Indies.

"It was a great moment when Virat Kohli shared his experiences with our team. All the boys got motivated to do well in the summit clash," said Dhull.

"Presence of VVS Laxman sir in our camp proved to be really beneficial for us. He shared his experiences with us that helped us in taking the game forward on the field. He taught us to be calm and how to maintain ourselves during the match."