Virat Kohli has his say on ball-tampering row involving Steve Smith, David Warner

India skipper Virat Kohli opened up about the ball-tampering row involving Steve Smith and David Warner in an interview with Adam Gilchrist on Fox Sports. The Delhi batsman said that nobody should go through what David Warner and Steve Smith endured.

“Well, it was sad to see. As big a thing as it became, you never want to see anyone go through that because I have known David and I have known Steve as well,” said Kohli.

After Steve Smith, David Warner and Cameron Bancroft confessed that they had planned to alter the state of the ball with sandpaper in the Cape Town Test in March, they were humiliated by the fans. They were escorted by security forces upon their arrival in Australia and cried during their press conferences.

“The things that hit me the hardest was the way they were received at the airports and the way they were escorted out,” said Kohli.

Smith and Warner will be able to get back into the Australian team post March 30 2019, while Bancroft’s nine-month ban ends in December this year.

Smith, Warner and Bancroft have played 64, 74 and 8 Test matches respectively.

First Published: Dec 09, 2018 19:45 IST