‘Virat Kohli lost his momentum’: Ex-AUS star's bold claim on Indian batter's chances to break Sachin Tendulkar's record

Former Australian spinner Brad Hogg feels that Virat Kohli's inconsistent red-ball form in recent times has put him behind the race to break batting great Sachin Tendulkar's record of most Test runs. Kohli's Test average dropped below 50 as he has scored just 2 centuries since 2020. The Indian batting superstar has scored 1669 runs in 9 matches at an underwhelming average of 32.72. Kohli's other counterparts in the fab four - Steve Smith, Joe Root and Kane Williamson - have moved ahead of him in Test cricket in the past few years. Virat Kohli reacts as he leaves the field after losing his wicket on the second day of the first cricket test match between India and Bangladesh, in Chennai.(AP)

Hogg feels that Kohli, who has 8871 runs in 114 Tests, has lost the momentum in the race to surpass Tendulkar's run tally in red-ball format.

"I don't think Virat is going to get there now. I just don't think Virat is going to get there. I think he's lost his momentum and the momentum that he's lost has been for a number of years now. He's got to turn around in the next 10 Test matches, or he's going to drop off," Hogg said on his YouTube channel.

Former England captain Joe Root has shown great consistency in red-ball cricket since the post-COVID era. The Englishman has scored 4579 runs in 49 Tests since 2021, including 17 centuries, half of what he has scored in his Test career, which began in 2012. He is also the top-ranked ICC Test batter at the moment with 922 rating points.

Joe Root can go close to toppling Sachin Tendulkar's record

Hogg suggested that Root is the closest one who can break Tendulkar's record in Test cricket. The English batter is 3519 runs behind the Indian great's most runs in Test tally.

"So, Joe Root has 146 Test matches with 12,000 runs. Sachin Tendulkar made nearly 16,000 runs in 200 Test matches. That's 4,000 runs in 66 Tests. I think Joe Root can go close to toppling that," he added.

Hogg also feels that the English star will have Tendulkar's number in mind and be raring to break his record.

"I think it's going to be something to watch. Watch out, Joe Root is on the move to beat Sachin Tendulkar. I think quietly he'll have that in the back of his mind to try and topple that little unique stat," he concluded.