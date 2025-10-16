'Virat Kohli practised 3 sessions per day in London to prepare for World Cup 2027': Dinesh Karthik ends debate

Will they? Won't they? Even before Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma could play their first ball wearing the Indian jersey in seven months, speculation about their presence at the next ODI World Cup dominated the charts. Rohit is third in the ICC ODI rankings, Kohli fifth, they have scored close to 26000 ODI runs. Let's not even go to the countless matches they have won for India at the top of the order. In most cases, these should be enough to guarantee a place in the XI but we are talking about an event that is still two years away. Rohit will be 40 by then and Kohli 39. Considering the riches in Indian cricket, can the stalwarts be guaranteed a place in the side? Moreover, do they see themselves play for that long? After all, they have retired from the other two formats. File image of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma.(AFP)

Veteran India wicketkeeper-batter Dinesh Karthik believes that Virat Kohli is firmly committed to representing India at the 2027 ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup, backing the former captain to once again thrive under pressure.

Speaking on Instagram, Karthik revealed that Kohli has been quietly working hard during his recent break from cricket, including a dedicated training stint in London.

“In London, he was training during this big layoff that he's had after a long time in his life,” Karthik said. “And I also know he was practising cricket easily, two to three sessions a week.”

According to Karthik, Kohli’s consistent training during the break is a clear indication of his intent and determination to remain at the top level — and gear up for the next ODI World Cup, scheduled to be held in South Africa, Namibia and Zimbabwe in 2027.

“That tells you the man is serious about wanting to play this World Cup,” Karthik added.

‘No Tension When Kohli Is Around’

Karthik also highlighted Kohli’s proven ability to deliver in high-pressure moments, stating that his presence alone brings stability and confidence to the Indian team.

“And if he is around, there is no tension, according to me, because he knows what it takes to perform under pressure. And he's done that time and time again. And I'm very confident he will do it again,” Karthik said.

With the 2027 World Cup still over two years away, Kohli’s inclusion in the current squad and his off-field preparations signal his desire to stay relevant and impactful in the ODI format.

As India enters a transitional phase in white-ball cricket, the focus will be on experienced players like Kohli and Rohit Sharma — both of whom are expected to mentor the next generation while continuing to contribute on the field.

For now, Kohli's commitment off the field has already drawn praise, with Dinesh Karthik’s endorsement adding further weight to the belief that the star batter is far from done.