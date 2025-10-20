Virat Kohli told to 'avoid arguing and overthinking’ as Hayden shares firm advice: ‘There’s little to question his…’

Virat Kohli's return to international cricket didn't turn out as planned, as the batting maestro registered an eight-ball duck against Australia on Sunday. Kohli came out to bat in the overcast conditions, as he found it tough to find the gap, which pushed him to play a risky uppish drive and eventually got caught at point. The former skipper was playing for India for the first time in seven months since the Champions Trophy earlier this year, where he played a pivotal role in the title triumph. Virat Kohli departed for a duck in Perth.(AFP)

Australia batting legend Matthew Hayden praised Virat Kohli’s extraordinary batting in ODIs, highlighting his impeccable timing and strike precision. With over 14,000 runs in the format, Kohli’s technique, ability to play the ball on the rise, and early timing make him a consistently formidable force at the crease.

"Virat Kohli’s striking ability and contact points are exceptional. After scoring 14,000 runs in this format, there’s little to question about his approach, as he consistently plays the ball on the rise and finds timing early," Hayden said on Star Sports.

India’s top order struggled in a lopsided encounter, with Rohit Sharma (8), Kohli (0), and captain Shubman Gill (10) failing under overcast, seaming conditions after being sent in by Australia. Gill’s departure was followed by four rain interruptions, further complicating India’s uphill task. It was another occasion where India's top order succumbed in the overcast conditions against a quality pace attack.

Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma's return didn't go as planned.

“Virat Kohli is destructive when he has clarity…”

The batting veteran highlighted Kohli’s destructive potential when clear-headed, urging him to avoid overthinking. He emphasised that Kohli’s experience, game awareness, and decisiveness are key to maximising his impact and minimising errors in high-pressure situations.

"One thing I hope he avoids is arguing with himself and overthinking, which can lead to mistakes. He is destructive when he has clarity, certainty, and the ability to read the game—qualities his experience provides," he added.

Chasing a revised target of 131 via the DLS method, Australia’s stand-in captain Mitchell Marsh tore through India’s attack, scoring a quick 46* off 52 balls. Riding on Marsh’s white-ball brilliance, Australia secured its first ODI win at Perth’s Optus Stadium, leaving Shubman Gill’s captaincy debut in the doldrums.