‘Conventional Virat Kohli wouldn’t necessarily hurt you’: Rabada sums up India star's understated match influence

Premier South Africa fast bowler Kagiso Rabada lauded Virat Kohli for his ability to influence games with a measured, classical approach rather than relying solely on power. Rabada noted that Kohli’s priority has always been to guide his team into a strong position, building his innings with control and purpose. Virat Kohli has been one of the most influential batters in world cricket for over a decade. (AFP)

The two have shared several intense contests over the years, both in international cricket and the IPL, often pushing each other in high-pressure situations. Despite those fierce on-field battles, there is a strong mutual respect between them, with both players frequently acknowledging each other’s skill and contributions to the game.

Rabada reflected on what makes Kohli such a tough opponent, highlighting his ability to quietly take control of an innings and build pressure, even without appearing overly aggressive at the crease.

“He was probably the most conventional - he wouldn’t necessarily hurt you, but you’d look up at the scoreboard and he’d made an impact. When you got him out, you’d really earned his wicket," Rabada said on the Fast Bowling Cartel podcast.

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Meanwhile, he pinpointed David Warner as one of the most dangerous batters he faced with his ability to score runs in funny areas, which put pressure on the bowlers.

"If you weren’t on, he could hurt you. He scored in funny areas. You had to be really on it to earn his wicket," he added.

“People literally analysing everything you do”: Rabada on T20 emergence Rabada shared his views on how modern T20 conditions and evolving technology have tilted the game in favour of batters, stressing that bowlers now need added variation and unpredictability to stay effective in an era dominated by data-driven preparation.

“With 60-metre boundaries and no real bounce, skidding on - you almost have to have some sort of mystery. People are literally analysing everything you do. Batsmen get on bowling machines and just learn how to slog a length," he added.

The Proteas paceman further explained how the changing demands of T20 cricket have reduced the effectiveness of traditional seam bowling, forcing bowlers to adapt with variations and smarter skills to outthink batters.

“It kind of nullifies your traditional length bowler. You almost have to use more of your one-day skills and develop skills that are going to deceive the batter," he concluded.