Virat Kohli's fiery podcast begs the question: Why do Indian cricketers linger on despite not being wanted?

Virat Kohli's podcast interview for Royal Challengers Bengaluru has gone viral. He made it clear that he was looking forward to playing in the 2027 World Cup in South Africa and Zimbabwe, but there was one condition. Nobody should be questioning his worth and value. Virat Kohli was crystal clear as to what he wanted. (PTI)

If Kohli has to come out and say this, it's a clear signal that something isn’t right. He is not sure if he has the proper backing. He is not sure if the current team management, led by Gautam Gambhir, wants him for the World Cup.

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So, the point is, why would you want to continue playing cricket against such an uncertain background? Kohli is an achiever of the highest order. He has been India's greatest cricketer ever since the retirement of Sachin Tendulkar in 2013. Thousands of runs across formats. Four ICC white-ball trophies. India's greatest Test captain to date. Under him, India beat Australia for the first time in a Test series away from home. It was also a first for any team from the sub-continent.

Kohli is not the only one! The list of his achievements is endless. So, why doesn't he quit in time? He is not the only Indian cricketer to be doing this: continuing with cricket despite knowing he wasn't welcome anymore. Tendulkar, MS Dhoni, Kapil Dev and many more dragged on despite not being the same players of their peaks. Why Dhoni continues to be part of the Chennai Super Kings squad, having left international cricket years ago and lost steam and desire to excel completely since.

This psyche is deep-rooted in Indian cricket. Most of the cricketers come from lesser backgrounds with no quality education to speak of. So, they hang onto cricket for dear life.

A societal shortcoming plays its role too. In Indian society, unless one is wealthy or famous -- both go hand in hand here – one can't expect any kind of recognition or respect. There is no hope in hell for commoners. What cricket does is bring the spotlight on cricketers. Something they get used to so much that they don't want to walk away from it as long as they can, and more often than not, they are forced out.

Another thing that partly plays a role is that there are not many great post-retirement careers for cricketers. Commentary is the most popular one, but not everyone has those skills. Coaching is another, and they all do it one or the other way post-retirement, but one can't be sure if it's something most of them really want to do, since it can be exhausting. So, the lack of any solid alternatives is another reason why cricketers stick to cricket as long as they can.

Things can really get tough in the twilight of an Indian cricketer’s career. You ain't the same solid player from a few years ago, and there are going to be frequent failures, leading to criticism within the team as well as from fans and the media. But you have no other option but to hang on. No one is to blame here. It's just a tragedy.