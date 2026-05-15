Virat Kohli’s trial by fire set to intensify after fiery podcast; ‘people’ to come for his head with every failure

In an RCB podcast, Virat Kohli has raised a couple of very important things. He says he wants to play in the 2027 World Cup but only if his value and worth are not questioned. Harsh as it may sound, that's not going to happen. It's the volatile nature of Indian cricket. Once a player is on the way out – mind you, he has already retired from T20Is and Tests – they don't have many sympathisers in bad times. Going forward, every ODI that Kohli plays right up to the World Cup in South Africa and Zimbabwe in October next year, every innings of his will be scrutinised. If he scores, there will be big accolades. If he fails, there will be many to get on his case. Once again, sorry! It's something that can't be helped in India. (AFP)

Look no further than the three-ODI series against Australia last year. Kohli got ducks in the first two games, and people started calling for his head. They were like, "See, we told you he was past his prime." But the moment he scored 70-odd in a match-winning effort in the final game of the series, public opinion shifted drastically. The team came back, and Kohli piled on the runs against South Africa and New Zealand, and fans, who were criticising him not long ago, started singing his paeans.

Also Read: Virat Kohli addresses burning 2027 World Cup chatter: ‘If I still have to prove my worth, then that place is not for me’

Look no further than India's last tour of Australia, where Kohli couldn't contribute heavily. He had scored a ton in the opening Test at Perth, but afterwards he couldn't keep up the good work. He, along with Rohit Sharma, was blamed for the 3-1 defeat, and not long after that, both announced their Test retirements. So the worth and value he seeks don't exist in Indian cricket.

Fans will remember how Kohli retired minutes after winning the T20 World Cup in 2024, and there was only one game – the final – where he scored significantly big. There were calls before the final to drop him. So, that reinforces the point as regards the culture in India.

Then there is Gautam Gambhir! While Kohli did not name these ‘people’ sending him mixed signals, with Gautam Gambhir at the helm, there is no hope in hell. Gambhir doesn't like the superstar culture, and Kohli is a superstar. So, if he fails to contribute, the first person to keep him out or criticise will be Gambhir. They don't share a great relationship anyway, despite playing together for many years for Delhi and India. So Kohli is asking too much!

There are not many cricketers in India who get spared in the twilight of their careers. Even the great Sachin Tendulkar was constantly questioned towards the end of his career. Kapil Dev was meted out the same treatment. MS Dhoni! There are many more such examples. Partly the reason is also that Indian players tend to play longer than, say, players from Australia and England. In those countries, players are dropped at the first signs of mortality. But Indian players tend to play longer – long after their prime phase – and they invariably invite criticism when they don't perform in line with their past reputation.

So these are some hard truths. Good thing for Kohli is that with the exception of the 3 ODIs against England in July, the rest of the ODIs till January are in India. Disclaimer: there could be some changes though.

He should be scoring plenty of runs in those home matches. Basically, from here right up to the World, he has to take particular care when India is playing abroad. If he does well there, the journey to the World Cup will be very smooth. In the podcast, he talks about how he works hard. That will do in India, but abroad, he will have to work harder. Next year is particularly crucial for him, since in light of the 2027 World Cup, India will play quite a few matches overseas as part of their preparations.