'Walking in at 250/0 in 15th over would be great': Tim David's cheeky message to RCB openers Virat Kohli, Phil Salt

Tim David produced an emphatic performance in Royal Challengers Bengaluru's last match against the Punjab Kings in Bengaluru earlier this week. The Australian batter – almost single-handedly – prevented a humiliating collapse in a rain-shortened 14-over match for the RCB, remaining unbeaten on 50 off just 26 balls to help the side post a competitive 95/9 score on the board. RCB did lose the game, however. Tim David warms-up before the start of the Indian Premier League (IPL) Twenty20 cricket match between Punjab Kings and Royal Challengers Bengaluru(AFP)

As the side faced a rematch against PBKS in Mullanpur, David interacted with the host broadcasters ahead of the game where he spoke about his batting and RCB's season so far. David made a rather hilarious remark, too, when asked about his ideal position to come out to bat.

“Ideally, walking in at 250/0 in the 15th over would be great,” David said, breaking into a chuckle.

“But we got a great batting lineup. I enjoy watching them bat and try and do what I do when I get a chance. When it's my job to do what I want to do, I just try to do it best.”

David said he had been working on his batting over the past weeks and it has reaped rewards for him, as was evident during the match against Punjab Kings in Bengaluru.

“Feel like I’ve been batting well, been working on stuff and that’s working. I look to put pressure on the opposition. If we bat well, I’m not required,” said the Australian.

PBKS batting

In the 37th match of the 2025 season, Royal Challengers Bengaluru skipper Rajat Patidar won the toss and elected to bowl first against Punjab Kings at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur.

Riding on consistent performances, PBKS are comfortably placed second on the points table with five wins from seven games. RCB, on the other hand, have managed four victories but have yet to register a win at home, making their away performances all the more crucial as the season approaches its halfway stage.