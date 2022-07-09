Watch: 2 in 2 for Bhuvneshwar Kumar as he dismisses Jos Buttler again in 2nd T20I; Twitter says 'Bunny Alert'

Bhuvneshwar Kumar enjoyed yet another successful outing against Jos Buttler in the shortest format of the game, as he dismissed the England captain on a fifth occasion during the second T20I of the series. The Indian bowler ended Buttler's stay at the crease in the third over, having already picked the wicket of Jason Roy on the first ball of the innings. Bhuvneshwar had dismissed Buttler in the first match of the series as well.

While the 32-year-old Indian bowler had outfoxed Buttler with a sharp inswinger in Southampton, Bhuvneshwar angled one across the right-hander this time, finding the outside edge. Rishabh Pant was sharp behind the wickets and even though it was a delayed appeal from the wicketkeeper, Buttler was eventually adjudged out after a review from India showed the ball had indeed caressed past the batter's outside edge.

No bowler has dismissed Buttler on more occasions than Bhuvneshwar; in fact, there is only one instance of a bowler getting the better off the batter in T20Is – Dushmantha Chameera dismissing Rohit Sharma six times.

Earlier, India had put 170/8 on the board after England opted to field at the Edgbaston. The visitors made an aggressive start after Rishabh Pant opened the batting alongside captain Rohit Sharma; however, the side faced a middle-order collapse with Virat Kohli (1), Suryakumar Yadav (15), and Hardik Pandya (12) being dismissed cheaply.

Ravindra Jadeja (46*) then rebuilt the Indian innings as he made a return to the Indian T20I side after more than four months.

For England, Chris Jordan registered impressive figures of 4/27 while debutant Richard Gleeson took the crucial wickets of Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, and Rishabh Pant as he conceded only 15 runs off four overs.

